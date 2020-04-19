Utah Valley Student of the Week: Stephen Reshetnikov

Stephen Reshetnikov is a very bright student. He cares about school and takes responsibility for his learning. Stephen is dependable and reliable. He follows directions effectively, and follows through on his commitments to himself and others. He is always polite and respectful. Stephen relates well to classmates and shows a positive attitude when working with others. His teacher also loves that his desk is always very organized.
Stephen is helpful with his younger siblings and they look up to him and his example. The way he treats others helps everyone to feel included, both family and friends alike; he doesn’t want anyone to feel left out and genuinely cares about other people and their feelings. During this time, Stephen is doing what he can to safely communicate with a friend down the street who is an only child so his friend does not feel alone during this time. Stephen is humble about his amazing artistic abilities. His classmates frequently compliment him on his drawings and they ask him to draw things for them. His parents gave him some drawing books and he is able to draw those pictures easily and improve upon them. He prefers using charcoal and colored pencils, but also enjoys painting. When asked what his favorite food was, Stephen said a sandwich “because you can put anything on it.” We hope Stephen realizes the positive effect he has on others! His teacher, Mrs. Mathews, feels lucky to have this amazing student in her class!