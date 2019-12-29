William Rex, a student at Hobble Creek Elementary, has been nominated as this week’s Utah Valley student of the week.
The 11-year-old sixth grader from Springville has a love of flag football, basketball, reading and hanging out with friends and family.
William is serving as the president of the sixth grade and strives to be a good influence.
He would like to go to college at BYU and serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
William is the fifth of seven children and loves to live life happily. He is a great helper around the home and is strong in character. He loves to spend time with his brother (and five sisters).