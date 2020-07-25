Utah Valley University is continuing its commitment to first-generation students in Utah’s higher education by establishing a new First-Generation Student Success Center at its Orem campus. President Astrid S. Tuminez made the announcement June 25.
Michelle Kearns, associate vice president of Student Affairs at UVU, noted that approximately 37% of all undergraduates and 25% of new freshmen at Utah Valley University are first-generation students.
“This large and growing population of students are the first in their family to navigate higher education, and as such often require additional outreach, support, and guidance to do so successfully,” Kearns said. “Those of us who have family familiar with and assist in the process take for granted the complexity and apprehension that come with getting admitted, enrolled and working through the college experience.”
UVU’s First-Generation Student Completion Initiative, named “I Am First,” began in 2016. In a few short years, I Am First received national recognition from two respected student success organizations, Kearns noted, beginning with a “First-Forward” designation from the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA), the premier student affairs association. This designation, she said, is given to a small number of institutions that have demonstrated a commitment to improving the educational outcomes of first-generation college students.
UVU’s I Am First program also has been invited to be an inaugural member of the First Scholars Network, which is funded and directed by the nationally known Suder Foundation.
Building on this success, Kearns said, UVU will expand the visibility and impact of first-generation activities through the new First-Generation Student Success Center.
“The center will provide increased student outreach, support, mentoring, networking, leadership opportunities and scholarships,” she said. “Additionally, the center will increase fundraising opportunities and position UVU to be a national leader in first-generation efforts.”
Kearns noted that assistance, services and resources will extend from the new success center throughout a student’s life cycle at UVU — it’s not just an incoming student program. There will be equal emphasis on “onboarding and navigation and strategies focused on completion,” she said. Proactive outreach will connect students to the center with the goal of maintaining an ongoing relationship through graduation and beyond, she explained, and graduates will be invited to mentor new students.
Marcy Glassford, who provided the vision for I Am First and led the program’s success and national recognition, will direct the new success center, to be located on the east end of the fourth floor of the Losee Center. The new center is being created with existing personnel and resources. A national search for a new director of the First-Year Experience and Student Retention Office is underway.
“I’m thrilled that UVU will continue their focus on supporting first-generation students with the creation of this new center,” Glassford said. “The university has consistently demonstrated their commitment to student success through the implementation of student success initiatives, and this is just one more example.”