Imagine what it will be like when the coronavirus has been contained — people watching movies in theaters again, restaurants fully open, students back on university campuses, global airline travel.
According to Dr. Sarah Hall, assistant professor in Utah Valley University’s Department of Public and Community Health, it will happen sooner if people will get their flu shots now and coronavirus shots when they are available.
“The influenza is highly contagious and causes thousands of hospitalizations and deaths across the country each year and can be avoided with flu shot vaccinations,” Hall said. “Getting a flu shot will not affect the spread of coronavirus. What it can do is bring down our flu cases and hospitalizations, which can free up medical staff and resources to treat COVID-19 cases and other medical emergencies.
“If we can reduce flu cases in our community through vaccination, it may help sick people get through COVID-19 testing lines faster and help labs get test results back to patients sooner, since influenza and COVID-19 have overlapping symptoms,” she added.
Hall, who completed her Ph.D. dissertation on the efficacy of flu shots, said the shots not only protect individuals but will help protect people around them, including family and friends.
Populations are more susceptible to complications from the flu, which can sometimes be fatal.
“It is especially important for people who are at higher risk, and those around them, to get an annual flu vaccine,” Hall said. “Some people, such as children under six months and those with allergies to the flu shot, cannot receive a flu vaccine and rely on others to keep them safe.”
Research shows children 5 years or younger, adults over 65 years of age, and pregnant women are at greater risk of complications and death from influenza. Individuals with certain pre-existing conditions — such as asthma, diabetes, cancer — and people with weakened immune systems also have a heightened risk.
Flu cases peak from December through February and run as late as May.
Hall said we should do everything we can to ensure that hospitals are not overwhelmed.
“Utah’s COVID-19 hospitalizations including ICU are currently about 2.7 times higher than they were during our peak in July,” she said. “Since October, our hospitalizations have been trending upward at an unsustainable rate. Our ICU staff is strained, and flu season is just beginning. One simple, easy, inexpensive way to prevent even more strain on the system is by reducing potential future hospitalizations through widespread flu vaccination.”
In a recent news conference, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and State Epidemiologist for the Utah Department of Health Angela Dunn reiterated the need for continued vigilance regarding the coronavirus and doing everything possible to keep hospitals from filling to capacity.
“It’s really the uptick in ICU bed space,” Herbert said. “We’re at the brim now. We’re really at maximum capacity. And of course, what follows on the heels of those numbers are increasing death rates.”
In addition, Hall said people should be vaccinated against COVID-19 when the shots are available to help society get back to normal.
“The vaccine is key to shortening the time that it takes us to get past the virus and get back to normal,” she asserted. “Widespread vaccination will help prevent death, long-term health complications, and strain on the healthcare system. It will help small businesses get back on their feet as it becomes safer for shoppers to be out and about. It will help schools and extracurricular activities to open back up. I think we’re all ready for that.”
The vaccine will be available for medical professionals and high-risk populations first and then available to the general population likely by March or April 2021.
Dunn said the COVID-19 vaccine is close to distribution, and most Utahns would have access to it by April.
“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “So, we need to hold steady over the next several months.”
Recent polls show that many people across the U.S. are concerned about the effectiveness of the vaccine, its side effects and the speed with which it was developed.
“It is pretty typical that people have some kind of reaction for a few hours after receiving a vaccine,” Hall said. “If you have some mild to moderate flu-like symptoms, it means the vaccine is working because your immune system is responding. Bear in mind that the mRNA vaccines that will likely soon be approved cannot cause COVID-19 because there is no live virus in them.”
The most commonly reported side effect was injection site reactions like localized redness, pain or swelling in the arm. About 84% in the trial experienced this.
Other side effects could include fatigue, headache, muscle or joint pain, or chills. About 14% reported having a fever. Taking some Tylenol can take the edge off for many people. Severe reactions were very low, and there were no deaths.
“The vaccine was produced faster than other vaccines in part due to unprecedented international collaboration, funding, and willing volunteers,” Hall said. “There were 44,000 participants in the third-phase of the Pfizer trial. Half of the participants received the vaccine and the other half got the placebo. The researchers then waited and watched to see who became infected with COVID-19 in each group. There were 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19. One-hundred and 62 were in the placebo group, compared to only eight in the vaccine group.”
Pfizer is estimating that the efficacy is about 95% for the vaccine after two doses.
Those interested in learning more about flu shots or vaccines should visit cdc.gov.