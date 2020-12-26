Exceptional care of students is one of Utah Valley University’s guiding principles, and this holiday season there is a definite emphasis on that core value.
Like many institutions across the nation, UVU offers a Sub for Santa program to help those in its community who are in need. In this year of the pandemic, it seems somewhat unlikely that the number of families applying for the assistance has decreased from last year’s totals — 17 compared to 35.
It may, however, be an indication of more student families having severe trials that caused them to drop out of school before the end of the semester.
There is no shortage of donors wishing to help those in need, however. With UVU’s families being spoken for, other potential donors have been referred to the United Way.
But Santa and those subbing for him aren’t the only game on campus.
A “Giving Tree” is usually posted in one of the busiest campus intersections. Its ornaments represent wishes of the children whose parents attend Legacy High School, which is open to ninth through 12th grade students who have the primary responsibility for the care of a child.
UVU students, faculty or staff may select an ornament and provide that gift.
“We also have a lot of departments that do it together,” Hendrickson said. “That is awesome. They may have already been fundraising. This year we have nine UVU departments sponsoring 10 families.”
Families seeking help from the Sub for Santa program fill out applications, so they are aware of the process. When a department wishes to help someone, Hendrickson contacts the potential recipient.
“We, normally, try to talk to the family to see if they are comfortable with the department knowing,” she said. “Most have been OK with the department sponsoring them. I always respect that. At the Center for Social Impact, we want to maintain dignity and privacy for the people we are serving. They are in power. They have a say, and their voices are being heard.”
Those are just some of the ways the Wolverines take care of each other. Hendrickson said they are open to other suggestions about ways to help.
One of the newest ways is the emergency fund that began in the spring of 2019. It mainly addresses food and housing insecurity, safety, and health. In conditions, such as the current pandemic, students are often faced with having to drop out of school to pay their bills.
“They may have a gap of only $50 to $500,” Hendrickson said. “This fund was created primarily to meet that need, so they can stay in school. It is also about helping to reach that 45% completion rate.”
“It is a great way to show support for our students,” she added. “Anyone who wants to donate to that fund, I highly encourage it. Students may not be getting enough hours at work or may have even lost a job and they can’t pay their rent. This fund is more important than it has ever been.”
The emergency fund started with money from the office of the president but has been sustained through donations.
“More funds are always needed,” Hendrickson said. “Often, people think about donations at Christmastime, but there is a need year-round. Most weeks, we have one to seven students that we award this emergency money to.”
The funds are overseen by the Coordinating Access to Resources in Education task force.
Being involved with helping others has been very satisfying, Hendrickson said.
“I love our Wolverine community,” she said. “These programs show the exceptional care that is on our campus.”
More information and ways to give is available at uvu.edu/give.