Four objectives, 10 goals, 75 strategic actions to implement and 4 years to accomplish them.
That is the basis of Utah Valley University’s newest inclusion plan that began this academic year. Taking into consideration in the number of people who helped create the plan, the numbers grow even more.
“Items in the inclusion plan come from the entire community itself: the staff, faculty and students,” said Belinda ‘Otukolu Saltiban, UVU’s chief inclusion and diversity officer. “They determined what our needs are. They looked at the first iteration and built on that as well. It was important to know what was done and implemented.”
Support for the plan has come from across campus, including President Astrid S. Tuminez, who said, “To every first-year student, and ever parent, and all of the students and others in our community today, I hope that you come to UVU feeling that this is your home.”
Her statement is prominently included in the plan.
The new plan includes reorganizing the Inclusion Committee to represent each division of the university, holding numerous forums and conversations to create a healthier campus climate, realigning UVU’s institutional mission and values with the benefits of inclusion, implementing accountability measures, establishing indicators of progress, coordinating focused conversations, and achieving approval from the Board of Trustees to prepare to implement the plan.
To make those lofty goals achievable, the groups tasked with creating the plan outlined 10 main goals and 75 specific actions to implement over the next 4 years. Each item focused on exceptional accountability.
Inclusion has been a focus for UVU, which introduced a similar plan in 2014. A vast majority of the steps it outlined have been accomplished, said Kyle Reyes, who currently serving as vice president of student affairs.
“For any university, that’s a huge step, just to have a structure in place, because that means there’s actual commitment to these issues,” Reyes said in a previous interview.
“UVU has created the Barbara Barrington Jones Wee Care Center, a new Veteran Success Center, the Women’s Success Center, an LGBT Center, the Center for Global and Intercultural Engagement, an ecumenical Reflection Center, the Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism, a food pantry, and more,” he added. “All of these are deliberate steps toward creating a supportive and safe campus environment.”
“Just this past year, we launched a Foundations of Inclusion workshop series for faculty, staff, and administrators,” Reyes said. “I also think we’ve done an amazing job in our multicultural student outreach. We have a nationally recognized Latino Initiative. We have a regionally recognized Native American Initiative. We have a growing People of the Pacific Initiative. We’ve launched an African-American mentorship program. In terms of our programs that serve communities of color, we have had some of the most robust programs in the region. And it’s actually showing in our results and our enrollment.”
Tuminez has continued that focus. She has often recounted stories of her early years and the assistance that her own inclusion provided for her.
“Without the principle of inclusion, I would not have come to understand that I have value, that I have dignity, and that I have a voice – a voice that can be used to elevate and lift others,” she wrote in the plan.
“At UVU, every individual has the opportunity to thrive and gain the educational certification and experiential learning that will help ensure the possibility of a lifetime of success,” she added.
“Inclusion is not an initiative that we are working to complete, it is an ethos that we strive daily to uphold,” she wrote. “It is at the core of who we are as an institution and a guiding force in the strategic delivery of our mission. At UVU, there is a welcoming, inclusive place for you.”
Saltiban highlighted relationships as important in establishing student success.
“I have personally witnessed how these values have become underlying assurances structured into renewing, re-envisioning, and re-imagining education for the public good, partially through the co-creation of institutional conditions to ensure access and facilitate success,” she wrote.
Just one of the many actions the university is taking to foster inclusion is a series of workshops called “Foundations of Inclusion.” There are 13 topics that are addressed through the year, and some have several levels of engagement.
They cover numerous situations — including mental health, gender relations, global competence, age, interreligious interfaith and worldview, and microaggressions. Faculty and staff may enroll in the sessions, and do so more for the understanding they receive than the certificate they earn through attendance.
“It is a great time to be at Utah Valley University,” Saltiban wrote. “I am persuaded by the substantive engagement of our community to sustain the work that lies ahead, and I am encouraged by our unique role in the state of Utah as an open-access institution with a dual mission. I am proud that the endeavors laid out in this plan will be an integral part of UVU’s legacy, and I am deeply honored and humbled to work with colleagues, students, and members of this community.”