Christmas season is upon us, bringing thoughts of family and friends wrapped up in our hopes and dreams for a better life and a better world.
As the deadline for this column approached, I wanted to write about the deeper and personal meanings of Christmas, but there were a lot of other things waying on my mind.
It is common for us to deal with a little extra stress this time of year, but this whole year has added stress after stress with no end in sight.
No matter who we voted for, the circumstances of our national election gave us pause regarding the stability of our nation. Our national debt has grown to unfathomable numbers and continues to climb. Our small businesses and those employed by them are paying a heavy price. Our hospitals are filling up.
No matter which side of the mask debate we find ourselves on, we are bound to be emotional and defensive. Next, we’ll be dealing with vaccine distribution and questions and concerns related to that.
These are just the more immediate concerns. While all this is going on, our state, especially northern Utah County, is rapidly growing in population while agriculture is shrinking.
So, we have a lot to process and deal with. Will there be peace on earth and goodwill, or will there be fear, division, resentment, confusion, contention and oppression?
As I write this, I am quite confident that I am touching the nerves of readers. For that, I am sorry, but if nothing else, it should be counted as proof that we must put great effort into being part of the solution, and not part of the problem.
I know the mayors of our cities are working hard to hold everything together, to do all we can to make sure we get through these difficult times. As mayors we are not perfect and rarely are we experts on situations that arise, but we try to become knowledgeable, quickly.
We often have to make difficult decisions, all the while knowing half of those involved may not like our decisions. As city executives, our responsibility is to see that the law is followed. All elected officials take an oath to defend the Constitution. I am confident that the mayors of Utah County take that oath seriously.
As we look ahead to 2021, it is likely that we will be faced with circumstances that are less than ideal. In some cases, they might even create more fear and anxiety.
When that happens, confidence in elected officials is tested. As mayors, we must ensure that that trust and confidence is not misplaced or taken for granted. As residents, we need to stay engaged with our elected officials.
If we work together, we can get through our challenges.
Obviously, I am concerned about what we are likely to face. But, I am afraid that we may not handle it well and take out our fears and frustrations on each other.
If everything blows over, and it is all easy-peasy, then I will gladly wear egg on my face. However, if we do face new and difficult challenges, I ask that we work together to find the answers and make sound decisions. I am confident that we can succeed while setting an example to the world on how to do things right.
In Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” Ebenezer is transformed by the visitations of Christmases Past, Present and Future, along with receiving a very stern warning from his ex-business-partner.
Maybe we can consider that story, again, applying it to us in our current situation. Perhaps we, too, can be transformed in some small way.
It is my belief that, whatever we face, we are not forgotten by He whose birth we celebrate. It is my hope that we all be strong, be of good faith and make this a Merry Christmas.