Women’s suffrage stories wanted to commemorate 150th anniversary of Utah women voting

All free white male inhabitants who were over the age of 21 and were United States citizens had the right to vote since Utah became a territory in 1850. It wasn’t until 20 years later that the first Utah woman cast her ballot under a women’s suffrage law, which allowed free white women who were U.S. citizens to vote. That was on Feb. 14, 1870.
As the 150th anniversary of this historic event is coming up this month, Pleasant Grove’s Historic Preservation Commission is launching a month-long focus on local women who were part of the women’s suffrage movement.
The project was born when a Pleasant Grove resident contacted commission members in November after she voted. She wondered if they knew of any Pleasant Grove women who were active in the women’s movement. She wanted to place her “I voted” sticker on the headstone of one such woman in the city’s cemetery.
After a brief search, Laurel Cunningham, commission chair, discovered that there had not been much information gathered about this topic locally.
“This identified a large gap in our understanding of Pleasant Grove history and women’s history,” Cunningham said.
“With February 2020 being the 150th anniversary of Utah granting the vote to women and being the first American women to vote under an equal suffrage law, it seems the perfect time to gather these stories and bring awareness to the women who worked so hard for equal voting rights,” Cunningham said. “Historically, women’s stories have been invisible.”
One such story is that of former Pleasant Grove resident Amy Brown Lyman. According to http://utahwomenshistory.org, Lyman served as a Utah state representative from 1923 to 1924, pushing for funding and better medical care for mothers and children. She was a delegate to both the International Peace Meeting of Women in 1925 and the International Council of Women conference in 1927. Lyman spearheaded over 120 welfare institutes that trained more than 4,000 people in family welfare across the United States as she worked with the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Commission members are collecting the stories of women who either participated in the women’s movement in Pleasant Grove or who had notable stories from that era, 1870 to 1920s. They would like to receive names, stories and photos.
People can send in their stories to LaurelCunningham@gmail.com or by contacting commission members through the Pleasant Grove Historic Preservation Commission Facebook page.
Stories and photos will be compiled into a free, downloadable book and will be available from the commission’s Facebook page at the beginning of March.