Note: As issues with the COVID-19 virus continue to change, please contact individual churches for information on how they are handling worship services.
Episcopal Church
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
All church-related meetings and classes have been canceled through the end of March, at which point a re-evaluation will take place and worship plans will be updated and shared.
For pastoral needs, please email St. Mary's at: parishoffice@stmarysprovo.org.
St. Mary's is located at 50 W. 200 North in Provo. Visit our website at stmarysprovo.org or email us at parishoffice@stmarysprovo.org.
Catholic Church
St. Peters Catholic Church
Due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus, all meetings have been canceled until the end of March. Meeting will be re-evaluated at that time.
The church is located at 634 N. 600 East, American Fork. (801) 756-7771, stpeters6@yahoo.com.
Lutheran Church
Good News Lutheran
Come grow with us. Good News Lutheran is a new church in Lehi.
We meet for Sunday worship at 9 a.m., followed by Bible study for all ages at 10:20 a.m.
We are a Christ-centered, Bible-based, forgiveness-focused family of believers looking to share the good news of what Jesus has done for us. For more information, visit http://goodnewslehi.com.
The church is located at 3281 N. 1120 East, Suite 120, Lehi, just south of Renaissance Academy, off Timpanogos Highway.
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
Service is at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Pastor Paul Carlson conducts services.
1591 S. State St., Suite A, Orem
St Mark’s is a Missouri Synod Congregation.
Spanish Fork Mission — Lutheran
Children and adult Bible study 3:15 p.m. every Sunday.
Worship Service at 4:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Anthony Masinelli, Pastor
All are welcome to join and learn more about Jesus.
Angelus Theater, 165 N. Main St., Spanish Fork
Presbyterian Church
American Fork Presbyterian Church
American Fork Presbyterian is a small congregation and will meet March 15. Church leaders are encouraging their older members to take caution. The church is anticipating streaming service remotely. Contact church offices for more information.
Children’s Sunday school and adult Bible study at 10 a.m. Church service starts at 11 a.m. Coffee and fellowship held afterward in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome.
75 N. 100 East, American Fork
Our email is church@afpres.com, phone number is (801) 756-2621 and our website is https://afpres.com.
Springville Community Presbyterian Church
Worship: 10:30 a.m. Fellowship hour follows worship.
Leader: Satina Smith, Chaplain
Scripture: John 9:1-41
Message: "A Look on the Blind Side"
Presbyterian Women (PW) Women's Fellowship Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Quilting. Fellowship.
Special Bible Study at 11 a.m. through Jan. 11
Office hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays
Address: 245 E. 200 South,
Mailing address: PO Box 367, Springville, Utah 84663
United Church of Christ
Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ
175 N. University Ave., Provo
Bible study at 9:30 a.m.
Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
Provo Interfaith Choir rehearsal, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Independent Christian
Centerpoint Church
Sunday services at: 9:45 and 11:15 a.m. Those who would prefer to stay home can watch services on Centerpoint’s live feed on its Facebook page.
The mission of our church is “To make Jesus the centerpoint of our lives, and make Jesus known from the centerpoint of Utah Valley.”
We are located at: 1550 Sandhill Road, Orem
We have a casual atmosphere. Please come as you are, and join us as we worship together.
Seventh-day Adventist
Provo SDA Church
255 S. 700 E. Provo
Services: Sabbath School 9:30, Worship 11.
Potluck: Third Sabbath
Contact: seventhdayadventistprovo.org