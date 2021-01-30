Citizens and friends of Payson, all I can say is wow, what a year 2020 was.
In last year’s mayor’s message, I referred to 2020 as perfect vision; little did we know what was ahead of us. I’m glad that it is behind us now.
I know we still have the COVID-19 virus to deal with, but at least, we have a vaccine now and more options on the way to choose from.
We can finally begin the process of getting back to normal. Not a new normal but a normal that allows us to use the lessons we have learned to improve the way we live and interact with each other.
The challenge that we still have, as elected officials and citizens, is to continue to get as close to perfection as possible. I know that together we can accomplish this goal.
Since my letter last year, we have accomplished some of our goals, continue to make progress on the remaining ones and set some new ones. Here is an update on just a few of them.
We have completed drafts of our general, master and specific plans and adopted them. Now, we must implement them as we interact with developers and businesses wanting to become part of our community.
We continue to experience unprecedented interest in our city, and I believe it will continue. We must and will be ready for it.
Ongoing development and future plans
Development at the Payson Gateway location (old Hillman Baseball Complex 800 So 800 W) continues into this year. We are working with Woodberry, the owners of the property, to attract an anchor store. Since the completion of the complex, Café Rio had moved in and there has been heightened interest expressed by potential anchor stores and support businesses.
Due to the development of the Payson Gateway project, plans are well under way by the city and Utah Department of Transportation to install a four-way signal light at 930 W. 800 South. The current entrance to the Gateway development.
Utah Valley University purchased 38.9 acres from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for a satellite campus. The location of the property is east of the Nebo Power Station and the Payson City Vehicle and Streets department buildings.
The recently-approved Payson Interstate 15 interchange will be located to the east of the UVU campus. The interchange is not currently funded but is an approved project. We are working with our state representatives, senator, the governor’s office and the Utah Department of Transportation to obtain the necessary funding to build the interchange.
We are also planning on having a new Frontrunner station at the new interchange adjacent to the UVU campus.
The Red Bridge development, which includes a 13-acre campus for Mountainland Technical College, continues to make progress. This project will include development of retail outlets, business office space and an assortment of housing needs. The undertaking is being designed with the goal of a second Frontrunner station in mind.
The Holdaway property, located on the east side of our city at approximately 2100 West and State Road 198, has been annexed into the city and is currently being developed. It will have an assortment housing developments, including a 55 and older community, an assisted living complex and approximately 8 acres reserved for retail outlets.
We are building six new baseball fields to replace the fields that are being removed due to the Payson Gateway development. The work on the baseball fields includes four Little League baseball and softball fields as well as two Pony League fields and is currently ahead of schedule due to the mild winter we are experiencing.
After a year of planning and negotiations, we announced that Parris RV dealership will be coming to Payson. It will be located by the north Main I-15 north bound on ramp. The dealership will be on 25 acres to the north east of the old Flying J location.
As a result of funding, which we received for the COVID-19 pandemic, we sponsored a Payson business-citizen stimulus program. The city sent out five coupons to each family in Payson worth $50. The coupons were to be used at any participating business in Payson.
They could use all five coupons at one business or a mixture of businesses. If they used the coupons at five different businesses, they could enter a drawing to win one of seven $200 gift cards. According to citizens and businesses, the stimulus was a great success
Also, as a result of COVID-19 fund, the city is planning to replace our old billboard on the I-15 with a new digital billboard. It will be used to keep our citizens informed of city events, Chamber of Commerce events, retail businesses events and other advertisements.
For nearly 3 years, we have been working on a new city branding project. It has been an honor for me to be part of this effort that will set the tone for our city for years to come. Our new tag line will be “Home to Adventure.”
In the not-too-distant future, we will be rolling out this new and exciting change. There will be opportunities for all of you to participate. Please look for and take advantage of ways that you can become involved.
These are just a few of the many project that we are working on. There are many more ongoing projects and others in the planning stages that I do not have space to include in this article.
We do have many opportunities to plan for and benefit from, they are coming. We must be ready for them.
As I have said in previous articles, I believe that we can enjoy all the benefits of that growth and avoid the negative side effects. Please help us to protect our community and our values as we grow.