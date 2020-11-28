It’s my turn again to express my thoughts as mayor of Payson City.
Recently, we announced that Parris RV will be coming to Payson. We have been working on this project for approximately nine months.
This project began by thinking outside the box, so to speak. We looked at the property in the area of the existing North Main Interstate 15 Interchange.
The use of that area was in question due to an ongoing study looking at the possibility of building a new interchange.
A long story short is that the current interchange will be realigned to connect with a new interchange that will be built approximately a half mile to the east of the current interchange.
We are working on the alignment and construction of the new interchange. We are hoping to have it funded and constructed in the not too distant future.
Now that we know what the future of North Main Street interchange will look like, we can finally plan the eventual development of that area.
We started working with the owners of the property northeast of the Flying J. property, Brett and Dori Parris, the owners of the Parris RV dealership. Approximately 25 acres was sold to Parris RV.
In the near future, Parris RV will begin construction of their new Payson RV dealership. The Parris company will make a wonderful addition to our community. We are excited to welcome them to our city.
Another ongoing project is the new baseball fields being built just south of the Payson Community Pool.
The city has signed a contract with Kenny Seng Construction to build four new Little League fields. These fields will do double duty as baseball-softball fields.
Two more Pony League Baseball fields are being built east of the current soccer fields. We are hoping to plant grass on all of these fields this coming spring. These fields are replacing the Orchard Hills Fields located at 800 W. 800 South.
In the same general area as the baseball field construction, the Central Utah Water Project contractor is working on a 60-inch pressurized water line. It is coming into the city at 700 S. 600 East.
It will continue west on 700 South to Main Street and go south on Main Street, passed the Payson High School to 1400 South then west to the highway. At the highway, it will go south, following the highway through the Spring Lake area and into the Santaquin area.
Utility improvements have been made in preparation for the 60-inch pipe to be buried under Main Street (from 800 South to 1400 South). Construction on Main Street will not start until after school is out for the summer. When the construction is completed Main Street in that area will be totally rebuilt.
Café Rio Mexican Grill has also recently opened at 791 S. 930 West, and Chubby’s Café located at 855 W. 800 South is scheduled to open soon.
Christmas events scheduled in the near future are the annual Santa Dash and the Christmas Boutique. Information on both events can be found on paysonutah.org.
Good things are definitely happening here in Payson. If you have questions, please contact me, our city staff or any member of the city council.
If we don’t have the answer, I promise we will find the answer and get back to you.
As I have said in past articles, I am proud to represent you and to be part of our bright future. We do have opportunities and challenges, but together we will benefit from those opportunities and solve the challenges we face.