Cornbelly’s has a little extra magic this year.
This year the annual fall attraction’s theme is World of Wizards, a nod to J. K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” franchise. “What people are most excited about is the butterbeer,” said Kamille Combs, marketing and events director for Cornbelly’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Fest at Thanksgiving Point.
According to Combs, in addition to the Harry Potter themed food and drinks, there will also be wizard meet-and-greets, photo ops and the central attraction of Cornbelly’s: a corn maze, this year featuring designs of Harry Potter chasing a golden snitch, Hogwarts Castle and other magical themes.
Besides the wizards and witches, Cornbelly’s also features several new attractions mixed in with old favorites.
“A brand new event people will find at Cornbelly’s this year is our sea lion splash show, which is happening now through Saturday, Oct. 5,” Combs said. “It’s the only traveling sea lion show in the United States.”
Other new additions include parakeet landing, which features 250 parakeets people can feed; an old truck converted into games such as shoot the moon, hillbilly golf, and life-sized pinball; a new post office in kidsville for children to explore; and granny’s gravity house.
“Everything feels upside-down, and the water runs uphill,” Combs said of the gravity house. “There’s always new stuff at Cornbelly’s; we want it to be that way. We want people to come back and do their old favorites, but also find new surprises too.”
One staple attraction attracts an older crowd:
“What some people might not realize is that we also have a full-scale haunt, Monday, Friday and Saturday nights beginning on Oct. 4 called Insanity Point,” Combs said. “While you may see the family crowd here during the daytime, come nighttime, we also get to see the teenagers and college kids coming in for the haunt.”
Combs said that over the past 24 years Cornbelly’s has operated, she’s enjoyed seeing the Lehi attraction become a fall fun staple for families. “Because we’ve been here for 24 years, we have people who came as children and are now coming back with their own children,” she said.
The grand opening for Cornbelly’s will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. General admission ranges from $13.95 on weekdays to $19.95 on weekends, and children ages two and under are free. Insanity Point, the haunted portion of Cornbelly’s requires an extra ticket. Discounts are available, along with other rates for private events, birthday parties and school trips. For more information, visit https://cornbellys.com.