Utah County authorities responded to the scene of a fatal single-vehicle rollover just north of Lehi on Friday morning.
The vehicle was found near the southbound lane of E. Frontage Road at Point of the Mountain in Utah County, according to a statement released by Utah County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon, the department public information officer.
There was a single occupant in the vehicle at the time of the rollover.
When officials arrived on scene, an 81-year-old, Utah County man was declared dead. His name is expected to be released Saturday.
The Lehi Fire Department also was called to the scene.
More information will be published as it becomes available.