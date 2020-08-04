It appears COVID-19 has touched thousands more lives along the Wasatch Front than might have been expected after the state announced it is closing the Health Clinics of Utah in Provo, Ogden and Salt Lake City.
The clinics are under the umbrella of the Utah Health Department and serve the uninsured, Medicare and Medicaid patients as well as state employees.
“The state general fund has had to supplement their (the clinics') funding,” said Dr. Joseph Miner, who helps at the Provo clinic.
During the recent special session of the Utah Legislature in June it was decided to save the $2.4 million that goes toward the three medical clinics, two dental clinics and one mobile clinic, according to Jake Fitisemanu, director over all the clinics and day-to-day director of the Ogden clinic.
The reduction comes over fear the state budget would take a major hit over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Provo and Ogden have small clinics, with Ogden and Salt Lake clinics also providing dentistry.
According to Michelle Grossman, clinic manager in Salt Lake City, there are about 13,000 patients receiving primary care in the clinics. There are also 41 state employees working at those clinics.
In Provo, there are 1,288 patients and four employees; Ogden has 2,774 patients and nine employees; Salt Lake City has about 9,000 patients and 28 employees.
Those numbers do not count the dental clinic numbers.
Miner said there is some talk that the dental clinics might be taken over by students at the University of Utah Dental School. He is hopeful.
Provo’s dental clinic closed a number of years ago, according to Miner. Until last week, Miner was the executive director of the Utah County Health Department and has served there for more than 30 years.
“They (state representatives) say they want to remove barriers for health care. We already have issues,” said Fitisemanu.
He noted there was not one legislator that stood up for the clinics or the patients during the special session. All attempts to get them to change their mind were unsuccessful.
“It’s disheartening, but line items are difficult to undo,” Fitisemanu said.
Grossman added that they’ve known since June and have been trying to change the lawmakers' minds.
The Provo and Ogden clinics are slated to close Aug. 14, with Salt Lake’s clinics staying open until Oct. 31.
State employees are being given a chance to try to find another job with the state, according to Grossman. Human resources will give a good word, but that is about it. Most will lose their jobs, she added.
“I know the legislature says the private sector will absorb them (the patients), but they haven’t for 36 years,” Grossman said.
Grossman said she is proud that even during the ongoing pandemic they have never shut down the clinics, like some private physicians' offices have.
“There is still diabetes and hypertension and other health concerns,” Grossman said. “We bridge the gap for anyone who needs it.”
Grossman added, “We haven’t had any legislators really be a voice for us. It’s hard to see local legislators not be in touch with the needs of their community.”
Miner said he understands the need for budget cuts, but is concerned for the patients.
“We’ve been notifying patients we’d be closing since then (June)," Miner said. "Patients have already been told they need to find another provider.”
The state government believes taxpayer money should be going to something else, according to Miner. Provo has had some form of a medical service for uninsured and indigents for 40 years.
“As Medicaid has expanded there is no longer a need for clinics to exist. Legislators were convinced they are no longer needed,” Miner said.
Fitisemanu noted that the staffs and providers at the clinics are uniquely trained to work with the underserved.
“They are just one paycheck or family emergency away from needing clinics,” Fitisemanu said. “It’s a big loss.”
For now, patients are likely to have a hard time finding doctors willing to accept them. While there are some clinics in all the cities currently served, private doctors are limited on how many underserved patients they can accept because they need to save their own financial bottom line as well.