Struggling with loss and grief is never easy. Pleasant Grove resident Leanne Tressler knows this all too well and wants to help others make it through difficult times. Because of her experiences, and deep desire to help others, a Facing Loss Support Group has been created and will be an ongoing monthly event.
Tressler’s husband died six years ago and her 16-year-old son, the oldest of seven children, died three-and-a-half years later, both by suicide. Tressler has written about her experiences with grief on social media in an effort to help others.
Before the pandemic hit, Tressler invited others who were grieving to come together to have a place to talk and many wanted to do it again. In March, she held another get-together. “When people left that night, most everyone came up to me and asked if we could do it again to make sure it keeps happening,” Tressler said. “The need just kept nagging at me. It’s just so needed.”
Tressler said that people reach out to her often asking about good counselors or support groups. “Many people tell me that they can’t find anything,” she said. “I see the need everywhere.”
The new monthly support meetings are not only for people who have experienced deaths of loved ones. Those suffering from any type of loss are welcome.
“If you could use loss support or give loss support for death of a loved one, divorce, childlessness, the life you wanted that didn’t come to pass, good health or really any kind of loss…then come. Show up. Shine some light on the loss. It doesn’t sting so bad when you have someone standing next to you,” Tressler wrote in a July 29 Facebook post.
The first of the monthly meetings was held last week. “We had some new people and some who had come before and liked it so they came again. The magic in it was that there were different angles of grief,” Tressler said. “One person who lost a husband in a car accident and two parents who had lost their adult son and were struggling with some family issues and it was cool to hear different sides of it.”
Tressler said she opened the meeting up to all types of loss because grief comes from a variety of different experiences. “With death, people get permission to be in enormous amounts of grief. There are other losses that don’t get that same permission and they grieve privately. Divorce is a big one. They are grieving a life they thought they were going to have,” she said. “With death, we get a pass for a while. But there are a lot of other losses that people can’t talk about or don’t seem to get the same permission to grieve. Even if your life did not work out the way you wanted it to.”
Tressler said that support groups such as this one don’t have to be a somber group of people sitting in a circle, crying. There can also be a lot of laughter. “When you’re dealing with really heavy things, you can say things that others would wonder about. But when you’re with a group of others who understand, it’s ok. I was surprised at how much laughing there was.”
Tressler, herself, works through her grief by helping others. “When I am around these other people, I can set down the backpack for a while — the backpack I carry around life, pretending that I’m ok. There’s a lot of pressure to not get the people around you too messy with your grief. You feel like you have to grieve privately. It was cool to set that down,” she said.
The Facing Loss Support Group will be held the first Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to register ahead of time, but it isn’t mandatory. The meetings are held at ShadowLight Events at Stone Gate, 886 W. 2600 North, Pleasant Grove. For more information and to register, go to ShadowLightEvents.com.
“Gathering as a group was always one of the most powerful things I did for myself to heal,” Tressler said. “I am blessed.”