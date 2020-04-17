On Friday, Gov. Gary Herbert introduced version 2.0 of Utah Leads Together, a comprehensive phased plan to bring the state out of the current COVID-19 restrictions and eventually get to a new normal.
The color-coded plan shows red, orange, yellow and green directions. Utah is still in the red or urgent designation, but is moving toward orange.
Calling it good news, the phased plan, that is data-driven, shows Utah is quickly moving from the urgent phase to the stability phase.
On the strength of that trend, the governor reopened 42 state parks Friday for Utah residents to visit. National parks are expected to follow.
If all goes as it is currently, businesses will be able to start opening in early May. However, the governor said it will not be like turning on a light, but like turning a dial.
The focus is to keep people safe, but allowing people to hopefully get back to work in the next two or three weeks. There is particular concern over those most vulnerable and encouragement of those who can work remotely to continue to do so.