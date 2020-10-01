As people gathered outside of the Provo Library at Academy Square on Thursday morning, a song entitled “Masquerade” from “The Phantom of the Opera” was playing.
The song was fitting considering that Provo, Orem, as well as Utah County universities and high schools were coming together to launch a new “Join the Maskerade” campaign revolving around students.
When COVID-19 numbers began to skyrocket in Utah County the past couple weeks, a large focal point was students, particularly those in the 15-24 age range.
The big question was, how would officials spark change in that age group?
“For months now, we have all been encouraging people to wear masks and here’s what we know, we needed to talk to students age 15-24,” Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said. “None of us felt very qualified to do that because all of us are just a little over 24. As parents, we also knew from experience they certainly didn’t want to hear from us.”
Kaufusi then decided to use her own children as a focus group. Her children retorted by reminding her that children in the 15-24-year-old age range do not want to hear the mayor telling them what to do.
This sparked the idea behind the student-run campaign.
“It’s an interactive, three-month digital marketing campaign, encouraging all Utah County citizens to sign a pledge agreeing to wear a face mask in all kinds of appropriate circumstances, so not only you, but everyone else can continue enjoying and making the most of this school experience,” said Asha Byrd, a student at Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions. “This campaign is going to be rolling out fun new content and videos to keep on spreading the word about this campaign, giving students an opportunity to swipe up on the ad to take this pledge.”
The reason for the digital focus is to gear the campaign toward students — who, let’s face it, spend a lot of time online. Included in the campaign are rewards for those who pledge and prizes every Friday.
With representatives from all the colleges and high schools in the area on hand, the focus of conversation was on the students and how the group has come together to help the community.
“It’s heartening, and it’s good to see not only students involved, but students from all of the universities and colleges here in the area,” BYU President Kevin J Worthen said. “It’s nice to see the students stepping forward to help out.”
Along with the launch of this campaign, BYU has been seeing a downward trend in terms of daily average case counts, and Worthen brought this up as a positive as well.
“We’re hoping that trend continues and then hopefully the same in the surrounding community because that’s a part of our concern as well, what impact we might be having,” Worthen said.
At nearby neighbor UVU, case counts have remained low. This is due to a combination of no on-campus housing, a more spread-out student body and COVID-19 test self-reporting.
Regardless of case numbers, UVU President Astrid Tuminez spoke about how important it is for the campaign to focus in on a group of fellow students, a peer group.
“I welcome this,” Tuminez said. “I think the mayor is right, we need the voices of the students themselves to send the message.”
Students in attendance at the event included members of local high school students councils and members of local college student associations.
For Spring Cullen, BYU Student Association president, she is enjoying the positive and fun angle that the campaign has taken when there has been some negativity in the campus community.
“I know some students who perhaps tested positive but didn’t report it, because they’re worried about being ostracized or what might happen to them,” Cullen said. “I really like the approach of this campaign that it’s really positive, that it’s more incentive and inviting people in, instead of trying to give punishments.”
With the high case counts at BYU, many officials with the state and county asked students to think more about how their decisions impact not only themselves but the community.
Gov. Gary Herbert has described some students’ attitudes as defiant, adding that some have a “you can’t tell me what to do” mentality.
Cullen added that it is important for students to remember that they are a part of a bigger community, one that expands off campus.
“When you are a student, your whole world is your education,” Cullen said. “You’re just trying to pass that test or get that homework done, your world is so isolated to BYU that it is easy to forget you are actually part of a larger community.”
UVU Vice President of Academics Lucy Watson spoke during the press conference as well.
She encouraged all students in the community to wear their masks and do their part to get through this pandemic together.
“We really wanted to be a part of today to just remind everybody that if we want to continue our education face to face, we need to wear masks. If we want to be able to attend athletic events in the near future, we need to do our part in wearing masks, and if we want to keep our community open, we need to do our part and respect the health of others,” Watson said.
Byrd also spoke to the overwhelming excitement and positivity surrounding the press conference.
She said it is a great feeling to see everyone getting together to realize how important this is, especially given the COVID-19 case counts.
“To know we are all in this together and that everyone is realizing they have a part in it is a really great feeling,” Byrd said.
With numerous high schools represented as well, one stuck out. Timpanogos High School is currently in a hybrid schedule after case counts rose to a level that forced the Alpine School District to make the transition.
Combine this with the move to orange for Provo and Orem and you have quite the combination. For senior Claire Inouye, a member of the student council at Timpanogos, it has been tough not being able to attend football games and other on-campus student events. This brought an even bigger focus to wearing a mask and this campaign.
“It is so important for us to remember to be wearing our mask not just in school but also outside of school so that we don’t leave high school with a negative experience,” Inouye said. “We want to remember all the fun we had, remember those football games and remember those posters hanging in the hall. That’s honestly what it is about, making those memories with people around us.”
With mascots, cheerleaders and others in attendance, the press conference took on the same positive and welcoming vibe that the campaign is aiming to give off.
The event ended with confetti and applause.
“ ‘Join the Masquerade’ is all about having a party,” Provo City PIO Nicole Martin said. “It is a citywide social-distance party that will be going on for three months. To make that promise and not start off with a little bang seems wrong to me.”
The campaign’s goal is to get 5,000 signatures and have an impact in the 15-24 age range that has been driving cases in the wrong direction for the county.