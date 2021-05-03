At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Lone Peak Police Department was dispatched to an accident on SR 92 involving a white passenger car and a pickup truck.
The white passenger car was traveling westbound when the 16-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle.
“It was shortly after entering what is called our 'Big Dip,' as you come into Highland," Lone Peak Police PIO Dave Ventrano said. "He was westbound and ended up going into eastbound lanes, hitting a pickup truck.”
The teenage driver of the white car was pronounced dead on the scene. Two people were in the pickup truck at the time of the accident, and the passenger was transported to the hospital for precaution. The driver of the truck was not transported to the hospital and had minor injuries.
SR 92 was shut down for approximately five and a half hours as a result of the crash, with both lanes being closed and then only the eastbound lanes.
When asked about safe driving habits for this stretch of SR 92, Ventrano said that people should watch their speed when approaching the "Big Dip," adding that the investigation into what caused the crash is still ongoing.
“Regularly we get people coming into the dip in either direction gaining speeds," Ventrano said. "It’s 50 miles per hour and some are going 65 to 75 miles-per-hour-plus. That area is also heavily wooded, there are a lot of deer that cross, so you definitely want to be watching out for the deer and watching speeds as well.”