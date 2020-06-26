Two drivers were transported to nearby hospitals just before 6 a.m. Friday after a driver overcorrected into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle.
A witness told officials that a vehicle traveling on State Road 73 in Eagle Mountain had drifted “quite a ways” to the right, Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon said.
The driver then attempted to correct the vehicle, over correcting and losing control and driving into oncoming traffic.
The vehicle struck another as it was following the flow of traffic in the opposite direction.
“As bad as it was, it could have been a lot worse for them had it been more of a direct, head-on collision,” Cannon said. “Anytime you can have a crash like this where the cars are torn apart, when it rips a wheel off like that, it’s pretty bad.”
Both drivers were transported to nearby hospitals via Intermountain Healthcare AirMed with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers, Cannon said, had leg injuries.
Cannon said deputies weren’t able to determine why the driver had drifted off the side of the road.
It could have been a number of factors, he said, from distracted driving to driving drowsy, but the investigation has not yielded any answers.
“Our primary focus is to make sure that everyone is taken care of,” he said. “Our guys weren’t able to talk to the drivers to see what was going on.”
A Toyota Camry and Chevy Cruze were involved in the collision; however, officials were unable to confirm which vehicle crossed lanes of travel into oncoming traffic.