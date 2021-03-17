At approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, a traffic collision occurred when a vehicle was exiting the parking lot of a Taco Bell at 433 North and 900 East in Provo.
As the car was exiting the parking lot, it was struck by a black truck on the driver's side, killing 22-year-old BYU student Joseph Spencer. Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene, said Provo Police Department PIO Sergeant Nisha King.
The driver of the truck involved in the accident was transported to the hospital following the crash.
King said that there was some rain in Provo around the same time as the accident, adding that the impacted visibility may have led to the crash.
"When there is inclement weather, slow down and adjust for weather conditions," King said. "Sometimes our vision can be obscured or impaired when there is inclement weather. Use extra caution in any type of inclement weather situation."
King advised turning on headlights, slowing down, using windshield wipers, and if one's vision is completely obscured, pulling over until it is safe to continue driving.
The accident is currently under investigation by the Provo Police Department Traffic Accident Investigation team.