Three people, including a 9-year-old boy, were injured after falling from Stewart Falls near Sundance on Monday.
A 9-year-old boy from Hawaii and a 19-year-old woman both fell about 40 feet from Stewart Falls, Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon said in a statement.
A 43-year-old woman also fell, although it was farther down and toward the bottom of the falls. The fall broke her leg.
Each of the falls were unrelated to each other, and the three individuals were not traveling in the same group.
The 9-year-old boy and 19-year-old woman are in critical condition. Intermountain Healthcare Life Flight transported the 9-year-old boy to a nearby hospital.
The Utah County Sheriff's Office and it's search and rescue teams as well as the Provo City Fire Department and North Fork Fire Department all responded to the scene.
This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.