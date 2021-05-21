Over a period of six days, from May 10 to May 15, the Utah County Sheriff's Office made two separate cockfighting busts. The first occurred in Orem, and the other operation was located in Cedar Valley near Allen's Ranch Road.
Following a third-party report of a large group of people gathered in a building in Cedar Valley, law enforcement responded to find a large number of cars inside a closed fence as well as an unfinished building with rooster crows and cheering coming from inside.
A man came out to speak with law enforcement and then six men reportedly ran from the opposite side of the building.
After being granted a search warrant, deputies found two rings with 2-feet-high walls inside of the plywood building. Outside of the building, there was a patch of dirt where there was reportedly a chicken foot sticking out.
Digging up the pit, deputies reportedly found 24 dead roosters. Fifteen additional live roosters were also found on the premises.
UCSO PIO Sergeant Spencer Cannon said that the building and pits looked to be well-used, appearing to be a cockfighting operation that had been going on for a long time.
“It was very simple, it was plywood and that was really about it," Cannon said of the building. "Otherwise it was very purposely built apparently for the purpose of cockfighting.”
When asked if the two cockfighting busts were linked to each other, Cannon said that the two were not tied together but that he has a hard time imagining the people who engage in this aren't aware of other cockfighting operations.
There was a large crowd of people in the building as well, with 35 individuals being cited. Cannon said that 35 people in the building would have been about the maximum capacity.
“In my mind, it seems like, if there is an operation like this going on in two different places then there may well be other areas in Utah County or other areas in the surrounding counties and maybe a circuit of things like this," Cannon said.
Cannon said that the UCSO is interested in obtaining any information that could lead deputies to other operations that may be going on in Utah County.