Keith Taylor, a 44-year-old Provo resident, has been named on the Provo Police Department’s Twitter account as the suspect involved in the shooting that seriously injured Officer John Oseguera.
The incident occurred on Thursday as officers responded to an apartment complex at 80 S. 900 East, where there were reports of a man acting erratically while in possession of a firearm.
Officers reportedly saw a shattered glass door and had reason to take him into custody. As officers went to arrest Taylor, he went back into his home, grabbed an automatic weapon, and began firing at the officers.
Oseguera was shot twice in his lower extremities as a shootout ensued. Taylor was also shot during the incident and was taken into custody.
Following the incident, both Oseguera and Taylor were transported to the hospital. Oseguera was in stable condition and was then reportedly in good spirits following surgery on Friday, according to the Provo Police Department.
On Saturday, Taylor was released from the hospital and booked into the Utah County Jail on three counts of attempted aggravated murder against officers and felony discharge of a firearm.
The incident is still under investigation by the Utah County Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol Team.