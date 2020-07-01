Utah County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who collapsed on a trail near Timpanogos Cave National Monument in American Fork Canyon on Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies responded at about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to a press release by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
When they arrived on scene, investigators discovered the 72-year-old Provo man was hiking the trail with his family when he had stopped to take a break. When he leaned over, he collapsed and fell to the ground, sustaining a minor head injury.
Family members reported he was not breaking and they could not find a pulse. They started CPR immediately and continued until deputies, Lone Peak Fire crews and Intermountain Healthcare LifeFlight arrived.
Continued efforts by authorities to revive the man were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials believe the man died from an apparent medical emergency while hiking.
The man has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office. His name has not yet been released by officials to allow for enough time for family to be notified, according to the press release.
The Timpanogos Cave National Monument hike is a strenuous one-and-a-half mile hike with paved trails that rise from 1,092 feet in elevation to 6,730 feet above sea level, according to the National Park Service.
The round-trip hike takes about three hours, with mid-summer temperatures reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit and temperatures within the caves averaging 45 degrees Fahrenheit.