Dear Daily Herald Subscriber,
As Publisher, I would like to thank you personally for being a loyal and dedicated subscriber of the Daily Herald.
I want to reassure you our plans are to continue to provide you with a six-day per week newspaper as you have come to expect.
We have recently evaluated our distribution efficiency in your area and the ever-increasing cost to do so and determined at no additional cost, the Daily Herald has teamed with the U.S. Postal Service for greater efficiency and accuracy of your newspaper delivery.
Beginning Friday, December 4, 2020, your Postal Carrier will deliver your newspaper to you; whether you receive your mail at your home or a P.O. Box, your newspaper will be delivered with your mail.
Newspapers for well over 100 years have been adapting to serve their readers and advertisers the best way possible with print edition subscriptions.
We value our relationship with our readers and our advertisers. We remain committed to providing the best local news coverage and advertising as we have done for the past 147 years (1873) at the Daily Herald.
While our industry continues to evolve, our commitment to our readers and advertisers is unwavering, and we look forward to many years of service to your community.
If you would like to make any changes or have any questions about your subscription, please call our customer service department at (801) 373-5050.
Again, thank you for being a valued reader and subscriber of the Daily Herald.
Sincerely,
Scott Blonde
Publisher
Daily Herald
(801) 373-5050