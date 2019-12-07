This past year has been an especially hard one for Orem couple, John and Becki, and their four young children. Due to an accident and ongoing medical conditions, their financial situation has greatly suffered. In the past few months, they have lost their home and their vehicle due to the financial strain.
“We don’t want our kids to miss out,” John said. While the children are happy and easy-to-please kids, they are also excited for Christmas and are hoping that Santa will come.
Seth, 8 years old, was born with a bilateral cleft palette, resulting in multiple surgeries. “It has been hard on him,” John said. Seth has endured some bullying at school, but has discovered an interest in and love of dinosaurs, which helps him to cope. He would love any toys or books about dinosaurs and could use some new jeans and socks.
Seven-year-old Katie has her own challenges as she has been diagnosed with high-functioning autism. Learning to communicate effectively has been difficult for her, and she is now developing the courage to try new things. She loves “My Little Pony” toys and loves the color pink.
Jeffrey is a typical 3-year-old boy who is described as “happy-go-lucky” by his dad. “Nothing gets him down,” John said. Jeffrey loves all three of the “Cars” movies and enjoys playing with toy cars and dinosaurs. He could also use shirts and pants.
Two-year-old Brian runs around joyfully all day, according to John. “Nothing gets him down. He is always happy,” he said. Brian loves to play with helicopters and airplanes or anything with propellers. He enjoys spinning them as fast as they will go.
“We really appreciate the Sub for Santa program,” John said. “We are eternally grateful to those who are able and willing to help.”
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit http://subforsanta.org.