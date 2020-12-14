Christie and her family recently moved to Utah from Las Vegas in search of a better life, but a head-on collision in September has brought on a slew of challenges.
While driving in Springville, someone pulled out in front of Christie and collided with her car, resulting in the car being totaled.
Christie and her three children were in the car at the time of the collision. The youngest now has scoliosis and kyphosis as a result of the accident. Kyphosis is an excessive outward curvature of the spine, and scoliosis is the sideways curvature.
“I’m out of a car,” Christie said. “The vehicle I do have, it has an oil leak, and I don’t have the money to fix it. It was gifted to me. It is missing the front end, and it’s not safe to be driving because the wheels shake as I’m driving.”
She likened the drive to being on a roller coaster due to the shaking and added that she only drives when absolutely necessary.
The insurance company gave Christie $1,300 for the car, but she is far behind on bills and cannot provide for her children. The family currently does not heat their home; they instead use space heaters.
Christie’s oldest, her 9-year-old son, has been diagnosed with disruptive mood dysregulation disorder while her 7-year-old and 1-year-old daughters are on the autism spectrum.
Christie is currently trying to apply for disability benefits, but she is in the waiting process.
Recently, someone left a $100 gift card to Walmart on her front door. With it, she is hopeful she can get at least one present for each of her children.
“I want to get my kids one gift that I can get, and that’s all I can afford,” Christie said. “I’ll suffer and make sure my kids have something. It hurts.”
Christie said she looks forward to passing on any good deeds in the future to help another family once she is back on her feet.
Her 9-year-old son is in need of shoes, socks, underwear and more. He wears a size 10 in pants and shirts, a size 4.5 in shoes, and likes the color blue and green. He also enjoys reading “The Magic Treehouse” books and is hoping for some Legos or a bike and a helmet.
Christie’s 7-year-old daughter is in need of shoes, underwear, socks and pants. She wears a size eight in pants and shirts, a size one in shoes, and likes the colors pink and purple. She is hoping for a bike and a helmet as well as anything to do with Barbies.
Her 1-year-old daughter needs any clothing in 24 month sizes. She wears a size six shoe and likes the color red. Other gift ideas include any toddler toys or learning toys to help her learn to talk.
To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit https://subforsanta.org.