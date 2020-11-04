After an election night that only had 62.82% of Utah County ballots counted, local residents looked to get some much needed shut-eye on Tuesday night with a generally good idea of how most races would pan out.
After a further Utah County vote update on Wednesday afternoon, there is one high-interest race that remains in tight contention — the 4th Congressional District matchup between Democratic incumbent Ben McAdams and Republican Burgess Owens.
Just one school board race in Utah County remains close, where challenger Teri McCabe is holding onto a tight lead over incumbent Julie Rash for the Provo School Board’s District 5 seat.
All of the state House and Senate races had large gaps between candidates, which held steady following Wednesday’s update.
With two updates on Election Day and one on Wednesday, further updates are planned for 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. It is expected that Friday’s update by the Utah County Election Department will be the final one, including all vote tallies.
Here are the Utah County and state results as of 3 p.m. Wednesday from the most notable races remaining to be decided.
4th Congressional District
As the state, and many around the country, keep an eye on the 4th Congressional District, McAdams is holding onto a thin 1.1% lead. According to The Associated Press, there are approximately 69.4% of precincts reporting.
According to the state’s official elections website, and after its final update Wednesday, McAdams has 116,692 total votes, 48.22%, while Owens is tracking at 114,040, 47.12%.
Where things get especially interesting is in tracking numbers between the various counties represented by the 4th Congressional District map. McAdams has the clear advantage in Salt Lake County, outpacing Owens by 13.7% — with a total of 180,593 votes cast between the two. However, when you combine the remaining three counties (Utah, Juab and Sanpete), Owens holds a commanding advantage, outpacing McAdams 72.04% to 27.96%.
In Utah County alone, Owens is beating McAdams 69.54% to 30.46%. It is estimated that there remain around 17,000 uncounted ballots for the District 4 race in Utah County. The number of uncounted ballots in Salt Lake County for this race is presently unknown. That number could be the key indicator of the race’s eventual outcome, if current trends remain intact.
“Exciting numbers out of Utah and Salt Lake County today! Momentum is on our side!” Owens tweeted Wednesday evening.
Andrew Roberts, McAdams’ campaign manager, released a statement Wednesday afternoon.
“New vote totals have now been tallied, following updates from Sanpete, Utah and Salt Lake county election clerks,” Roberts stated. “We continue to feel optimistic about the outcome in this race. We’re waiting for the additional election returns before commenting further. Ben is grateful for all the volunteers and supporters who stepped forward to help us this election.”
In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Owens said, “Anxious to hear the voice of District 4 and ready to serve if chosen. Thanks again for all of the support my friends!”
U.S. House District 3
The race has been called in District 3 where John Curtis has a commanding lead of over 110,000 votes with approximately 74% of precincts reporting. The only county that is seeing Democrat Devin Thorpe leading is Grand County.
Proposition 9
Wednesday saw the “no” votes for Prop 9, seeking to change the current Utah County Commissioner form of government to a mayor-council format, hold over a 19-point lead with 120,823 votes in comparison to 80,997 “yes” votes.
Utah County Commission Seat C
Tom Sakievich kept a hefty 45-point advantage over Jeanne Bowen for the Utah County Commission Seat C. The lead for Sakievich is over 90,000 votes.
Provo School Board District 5The closest school board race of the five that included any opposition continued to be McCabe taking on incumbent Rash in Provo’s 5th District. McCabe’s lead was 97 votes on Tuesday night, but that extended a bit to a 103-vote lead on Wednesday.
While some candidates are glued to their computer following results, McCabe said she was picking up lawn signs in the morning and afternoon around her district.
“I am confident that I am going to win,” McCabe said on Wednesday. “Because Julie (Rash) is an incumbent, people might know me in my area, but I had to be way more proactive so that people knew that I was a better alternative than Julie.”
On Tuesday, Rash said that she will still be engaged and involved in the school district no matter how the race eventually turns out.
“There is a lot of work to be done in Provo and either way, whether I’m in the board room or not, I know that there are some difficult things ahead,” Rash said. “I am hoping to impact the discussions and to do the work that I have become so passionate about.”
Alpine School Board District 6Stacy Bateman is holding on to an almost 10-point lead in Alpine’s 6th District as of Wednesday. That number has held strong since election night as she leads by approximately 1,700 votes.
Provo City School District Bond
The bond, which is more of a decision about the interest rates taxpayers will be dealt, is currently favored by voters by a slight margin. Less than 1,000 votes separate voters in favor of the bond and those against it.
If the bond is turned down, the board will borrow money at a higher interest rate to reconstruct Timpview High School and make it operational for students.
Constitutional Amendment GAmendment G remains one of the tightest decisions on the Utah state ballot. The amendment would change what income tax could be used to fund while also making changes to the funding of education in the state.
Those voters for the amendment have a 7.2-point advantage over those voters against, with 557,793 for votes and 482,804 against votes.