The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources wants hunters and wildlife enthusiasts in Utah to be aware of the consequences that come with trespassing on private property to collect antlers shed by big game animals over the winter.
Collecting elk, deer and moose shed antlers is legal and unregulated in Utah this time of the year, according to Jeremy Wilcox, a DWR conservation officer. In order to collect antlers between Feb. 1 and April 15, hunters need to complete an online ethics course and carry a printed certificate with them.
"Other than that, gathering shed antlers … (is) not regulated the rest of the year,” Wilcox said in an interview Thursday.
It is, however, a class B misdemeanor to “hunt, pursue, harass, catch, capture, possess, angle, seine, trap, or kill any protected wildlife” while trespassing, as stated in Utah Code. This includes going on private property to collect antlers shed by protected big game species.
Wilcox said trespassing to collect shed antlers, a form of poaching, happens frequently throughout the state.
"I think more people that I've seen ... trespass to collect shed antlers than they do to hunt,” the conservation officer said. “It's a major problem."
All elk, deer and moose in Utah shed their antlers roughly the same time every year, according to Wilcox, usually in the winter months when the animals are grouped together. As a result, it isn’t uncommon for the big game animals to shed near one another and leave heaps of antlers scattered throughout wildlife regions.
If that region happens to be on privately owned property, Wilcox said hunters will sometimes trespass because selling antlers is so profitable.
"I think it's because (of) the price of antlers,” Wilcox said. “They're getting so much money for said antlers that it's a money thing.”
On April 24, Wilcox cited three men who live in Utah County on suspicion of illegally collecting a trove of shed antlers on private property near Chalk Creek in Summit County.
According to a DWR news release, the three men are alleged to have gathered 30 antlers worth $1,500 in total, including 19 elk, seven deer and four moose antlers.
Wilcox said the landowner contacted him after seeing a vehicle on his property that he didn't recognize. Wilcox located the men, who he said had "more antlers than I've ever seen anybody find in a day."
The DWR has since turned the case over to the Summit County Attorney’s Office for screening and to decide whether to pursue criminal charges against the men for allegedly taking protected wildlife by trespassing, Wilson said.
Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson said she was aware of the case but that her office hadn’t received it for screening as of Thursday afternoon.
Wilcox said he hopes the case will bring attention to the issue and help discourage hunters from improperly collecting antlers despite potentially being able to make a profit doing so.
“There's a lot on the line for people to trespass,” he said, noting that hunters who are cited can lose their big game hunting licenses in Utah for up to three years. “It's not worth that quick buck to sell that antler.”
Another way to prevent this form of poaching from taking place, Wilcox added, is for land owners to communicate with DWR patrol officers like himself and report any suspicious activity.
"I want to meet landowners and create a good working relationship with them so they will call me when they have problems like this,” said Wilcox. “But really, the education and getting the word out, I think, will help the most.”
Poaching and other wildlife violations can be reported to the DWR by calling (800) 662-3337, emailing turninapoacher@utah.gov or filling out a confidential form on http://wildlife.utah.gov/report-a-poacher.