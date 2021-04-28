On Monday morning, Orem Police Department officers were dispatched to an accident at 800 North and 400 East where a vehicle reportedly ran a red light and hit another vehicle.
According to the probable cause statement, the driver and passenger in the vehicle which caused the accident, were then witnessed exchanging seats.
24-year-old Orem man Benton Carter, who witnesses said was originally seen in the driver's seat, reportedly had eyes that were constricted and he was "on the nod." The other party involved in the accident reportedly witnessed Carter get out of the driver's seat of the car, and get into the passenger seat.
The other man in the car, 25-year-old Matthew David Nutall of Orem, was reported as originally in the passenger seat at the time of the accident.
According to the probable cause statement, Carter later admitted to driving the car at the time of the accident, and was then asked to perform a field sobriety test, after which he was arrested and transported to the hospital.
The officer also reported that Carter allegedly threw pills and a makeshift pipe under his law enforcement vehicle while standing in front of it.
At the hospital, Carter was walked into an exam room and his handcuffs were reportedly removed due to his compliance. The arresting officer then reportedly asked Carter if he would "do anything stupid," to which he responded that he would not.
While the officer looked for the discharge papers, Carter then allegedly ran out of the room and down numerous hallways.
He was then reportedly confronted by the officer due to the hospital doors being locked, where he was handcuffed again and transported to the Utah County Jail.
Carter is being actively held on $10,480 bail while facing charges that include obstruction of justice, escape from custody, possession of a controlled substance, traffic signal violations, and driving under the influence.
Nuttall was booked into the Utah County Jail on charges of obstruction of justice, driving under the influence, possession or use of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended/revoked/denied license with a prior conviction. He is being held on $10,000 bail.