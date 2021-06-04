On Wednesday at approximately 10:29 p.m., Lehi police officers responded to the area of 4651 North Digital Drive after the property owner reportedly saw someone carrying a bag on the property.
The property had been graffitied multiple times leading up to the incident, prompting officers to begin searching for the person.
Officers reportedly located the individual, who then allegedly began fleeing on foot. After being cornered by police cars and a fence, the man was taken into custody, according to a probable cause statement.
The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Charles Brandon Beard of Salt Lake City. He was reportedly found to be in possession of spray paint cans and had paint on his fingers.
The letters "CZEK" were later reportedly found spray-painted on cement on the property, and Beard allegedly admitted to writing the letters with spray paint, adding that the letters represent his tag name.
Beard was booked into the Utah County Jail on charges of criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and failure to stop at the command of law enforcement. He has been released from jail.