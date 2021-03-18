On Thursday at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Provo Police Department got a call about a possibly impaired driver. After allegedly evading police in Provo and hitting a FedEx truck in Orem, the driver crashed down an embankment off of Center Street in Vineyard where his car caught fire.
After hitting the FedEx truck in Orem, the driver reportedly drove from the scene, but was followed by a citizen, according to Utah County Sheriff's Office PIO Sergeant Spencer Cannon.
Before the Orem Police Department could make contact, a Utah County Sheriff's Office deputy witnessed the suspect drive past a stopped school bus that was loading children.
This is when the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop but just a short time after that, the driver crashed down the embankment, leading to the vehicle catching fire.
The driver, 35-year-old Dustin Scott Butterfield of Salt Lake City, was then pulled from the vehicle by Orem Police officers. To protect the officer and Butterfield, a law enforcement vehicle parked next to the burning car for protection.
“If this guy would not have been pulled from the vehicle, he would be dead now,” Cannon said.
After the incident, Butterfield was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Due to his injuries, Butterfield was not arrested on the scene but he will be facing charges of reckless driving, evading an officer, passing a stopped school bus, running a red light, and driving under the influence. He also was on parole.
"Sadly, this scene we experienced as a community was not this person’s first accident today," Vineyard Mayor Julie Fullmer said in a statement. "I wanted to thank our residents for adherence to the speed limit and attentive driving through Vineyard’s streets and on the Center Street Overpass. While the city engineers have explained well that the overpass meets state requirements for guard rails, the city is actively undergoing the design/installment process for additional guard rails per the observations of the department and city council requests."
When planning to drink, people need to give careful consideration to their transportation options, Cannon said.
“If somebody is going to drink, and they can do so legally, it is my opinion that the only safe action after drinking is to never get behind the wheel of a car," Cannon said. "Calling an Uber or walking is a whole lot cheaper than the $10,000-plus that it will cost you for a DUI conviction.”