On Sunday evening, the Provo Police Department responded to a reported domestic violence potentially involving a firearm at 2845 West and 100 North. A woman reported that her son-in-law had threatened to use a gun and had his wife and child locked inside the residence.
The man was identified as 29-year-old Vardan Verdyan. The woman reported that Verdyan had broken her glasses while she was wearing them and then shoved her out of the home. She reportedly hurt her arm and tore her jacket as a result of the shove and told law enforcement that she knew Verdyan had firearms in the residence and he often wore a sidearm.
Law enforcement on the scene tried to make contact with Verdyan using a public address speaker, and his wife and son were then able to get out of the residence and run to officers. According to the probable cause statement, the wife told officers that Verdyan had been acting strangely recently, and noted that he became more paranoid on Sunday.
After his wife and son were able to escape, Verdyan then barricaded himself in the home, according to a Facebook post from the Provo Police Department.
During the incident, Provo residents in the area were asked to shelter in place.
According to the probable cause statement, Verdyan's wife said he had begun to accuse her of informing law enforcement about what he was doing, even looking for cell phones and taking her hearing aids thinking they were communication devices.
Verdyan had reportedly started to become more aggressive, which was scaring her, and he eventually took his wife and son to the basement. He then allegedly threatened to shoot everyone if she left, asking her to write down all of the things she had been hiding from him for the past eight months. Even though he allegedly made the threat, he never did brandish a weapon, according to the probable cause statement.
As law enforcement attempted to speak with Verdyan by phone and text messaging, according to the probable cause statement, he wanted the U.S. Army or someone with the chemical or biological warfare office to respond because he was a scientist. He reportedly told law enforcement that he did not want the science in his home falling into the wrong hands, but he never clarified what the science was.
Officers on the scene were later able to negotiate with Verdyan, getting him to leave the residence, which led to his arrest. A search warrant for the residence was obtained to look for weapons, since Verdyan has a prior conviction for domestic violence and his wife reportedly has a protective order against him.
A search of the home allegedly found two rifles, a revolver, and the magazine to a semi-automatic pistol. There also were reportedly two other empty handgun cases in the garage.
Once the incident was resolved, the shelter in place order for the area was lifted and in a Facebook post the Provo Police Department said, "We are grateful for their cooperation and support!"
Verdyan was booked into the Utah County Jail on Sunday night with three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, violation of a protective order, and domestic violence in the presence of a child.
A request for no bail was made by law enforcement due to Verdyan's access to firearms and his track record of breaking the protective order in place. That request was granted, and Verdyan is actively being held without bail at the Utah County Jail.