On Monday at approximately 5 a.m., a man was allegedly caught on surveillance footage stealing two bikes from racks near Heritage Halls at BYU.
The man was first seen allegedly cutting a lock before taking a Specialized mountain bike from the rack at approximately 5:05 a.m. The value of the bike was reported to be $6,000.
The same man also was allegedly seen on video surveillance footage stealing a red bike from a bike rack in the same area during the same time frame, with the bike being valued at approximately $2,000.
Leaving BYU, the man was reportedly seen in a blue sedan with a license plate number that was identifiable from the surveillance footage.
The license plate was registered to a woman in Salt Lake City, and through the investigation into the case, law enforcement reportedly identified the man as 37-year-old Drew Bodily of Salt Lake City.
Law enforcement with the Unified Police Department in Salt Lake City then reportedly drove by Bodily's residence, identifying the blue sedan and seeing dirt on the backseat of the car.
The same detective was able to contact Bodily's mother, which is when he admitted to stealing the bikes from BYU, according to the probable cause statement. Bodily then reportedly cooperated with law enforcement, helping to recover the two bikes.
Bodily contacted the man he sold the $6,000 bike to, according to the probable cause statement, and then returned the two bikes to law enforcement in a Taylorsville Walmart parking lot.
Bodily was booked into the Utah County Jail on two third-degree felony charges for theft and one charge for the possession of burglary tools. He is actively being held without bail.