The number of tenants evicted by their landlords has dropped dramatically throughout Utah during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to those who work closely with landlords and rental agencies.
Paul Smith, executive director of the Utah Apartment Association, said on Friday that he didn’t know of any landlords who had given out eviction notices in April.
“Anecdotally, from what the members are telling me ... I think there’s almost zero evictions happening right now,” Smith said.
Smith said the dramatic decrease in evictions could be explained, in part, by Gov. Gary Herbert’s executive order freezing evictions for select tenants until May 15. Herbert issued the order on April 1, which temporarily suspends “certain statutes governing eviction proceedings” for tenants who are current on rent payments as of March 31 and have either lost wages or a job due to the pandemic or tested positive for COVID-19.
When he issued the order, Herbert said it would “help buy us some time” until the federal government allotted the state money from the $2 trillion stimulus package and renters in Utah received their $1,200 checks.
Smith noted that the governor’s “narrow eviction freeze” still allows landlords to evict tenants for criminal nuisances or violating their contract in ways unrelated to payment obligations.
“They can still … (evict) people who are violating rules, having loud parties or destroying the yard or things like that,” said Smith. “They can still do those types of evictions.”
Another explanation for the drop in evictions, Smith said, is that the CARES Act includes an eviction moratorium prohibiting all evictions in housing backed by federal loans, including loans from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Housing Administration.
Smith said he estimates about 45% of rental properties in Utah are financed by federal loans.
“They probably wouldn’t be (evicting tenants) anyway, but the federal CARES Act prohibits them (from doing so),” he said.
Smith added most large property management companies in the state reported having a delinquency rate of around 5% for the month of April, meaning 95% of Utah renters paid their rent on time.
Only 3%-5% of renters asked their landlords to defer their April rent, according to Smith.
“And, in those cases, often they paid half” of the rent on time, he said.
Brad Carr, a South Jordan-based attorney whose firm, Carr Woodall, represents landlords in eviction cases, said “there is definitely a massive downward trend in the number of evictions” throughout the entire state.
“We do a lot of evictions, and I can tell you we’re probably doing 15% of the evictions we are ordinarily doing in any given month,” said Carr. “So the number of new eviction filings is way down.”
Carr agreed that Herbert’s executive order and the eviction moratorium for federally-backed properties were the primary reasons eviction numbers have dropped.
“The other thing is people are working a lot harder with their tenants,” added Carr. “People are a lot more understanding with their tenants.”
According to Carr, any landlord who tried to evict a tenant during the pandemic would have a difficult time doing so since “a lot of judges, just kind of out of principle, aren’t signing eviction orders, anyway.”
“They’re really not signing them,” he said. “A lot of judges are postponing signing those until the middle of May.”
Sgt. Spencer Cannon, public information officer of Utah County Sheriff’s Office, said the Enforcement Bureau, which handles eviction notices in the county, has largely stopped carrying out residential evictions since mid-March.
“Our approach to things right now is that we’re going to hold off on almost everything (related to evictions),” Cannon said. “And if something does come up where we believe we need to go forward on it, we’re going to review that with the County Attorney’s Office prior to doing anything.”
Cannon added the county’s temporary halt on evictions “doesn’t directly apply to commercial properties.”
But “for the most part, we’re not doing anything in the way of evictions right now,” he said.
Despite the lack of residential evictions in Utah County, conflicts have arisen between Brigham Young University students trying to end their leases and their off-campus housing landlords who insist they must fulfill the remainder of their contracts.
Julie Brooks, a first-year law student at BYU who started a petition calling on landlords to let students living in off-campus housing terminate their contracts, said Friday that she knew of students whose landlords had threatened to evict them.
“I do also know that there are a lot of students who are definitely afraid of it happening,” Brooks said.
Smith of the Utah Apartment Association said off-campus housing landlords should be willing to negotiate with students but that they are “under no obligation” to terminate a student’s housing contract.
“To just say the landlord has to be the loser in the pandemic and I (as a student) don’t have the obligation to fulfill my contract, it’s not appropriate,” Smith said.
Although evictions in Utah have decreased in the short-term, Carr said he predicts “there’s going to be a huge wave of evictions once the economy opens back up.”
“But I don’t really have any concrete basis for that thought other than this is what I’ve been doing for a long time,” the attorney said. “And I think that it’s going to be hard for a lot of people to catch up on their rent (in coming months).”
Carr added that landlords and property managers are largely “holding off” on evicting tenants whose leases have expired until after the pandemic passes.
“No one wants to throw somebody out at a time like this,” said Carr. “And so I think you’ll see a big wave of them (evictions) once the coronavirus situation is behind us.”