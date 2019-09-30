Persistent rain and snowfall gradually put an end to statewide severe drought conditions this year and on Monday, Gov. Gary Herbert rescinded an emergency order that lasted nearly an entire year.
Almost 99% of the state was experiencing moderate drought last year when the governor declared a state of emergency in October 2018.
An exceptionally dry water year led to 88% of Utah having severe or extreme drought including several rural counties like Box Elder, Carbon, Grand, Emery, San Juan and Wayne.
The annual snowpack had melted early and reached about 50 to 60% of normal across the state, impacting agribusiness, livestock production and wildlife habitats, according to the executive order.
But this year, precipitation hit levels above normal statewide with regional averages around 110 to 200%, according to the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center.
"What a difference a year makes. Utah experienced unprecedented drought conditions last year, which harmed the livelihood of many families and strained agricultural producers, industry and even wildlife and recreation," Herbert stated in a press release.
Currently, no area of the state has severe drought conditions, although about 15% of Utah have moderate drought near San Juan, Kane and Washington counties, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The rest of the state is either abnormally dry or experiencing average conditions, the press release reported. Utah County is experiencing average conditions.
Last year's executive order under the recommendation of the Utah Drought Review and Reporting Committee allowed communities and agriculture workers to access state or federal resources.
"Even in a normal year, water in Utah is a scarce natural resource," Herbert stated. "We should appreciate what we received, but not take it for granted. Let us continue to do all we can to conserve water as communities, industries, neighborhoods and families."