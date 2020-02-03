As predicted, the snow fell hard Sunday night into Monday morning, prompting Alpine, Nebo and Provo School Districts to cancel classes for Monday.
The closure for Alpine School District was announced to parents via email and social media early Monday morning.
"Due to the heavy snow and dangerous road conditions overnight and expected throughout the day all schools in Alpine School District are CLOSED today, Monday, February 3, 2020," the email from Alpine School District read. "All extracurricular practices or activities planned for before or after school hours today are cancelled.
"Snow closures are rare. Such decisions are made only after careful consideration by Alpine administrators in cooperation with our transportation department which has drivers out surveying the condition of roads throughout the evening and early morning. It has been determined after seeking advice from both the National Weather Service and local meteorologists that roads may not be safely traveled in many areas."
At 6:15 a.m. Nebo School District cancelled it's school for the day as well.
The Provo School District posted on its social media on Monday morning that it too had cancelled school for the day.
School has been cancelled today, February 3, 2020. Please visit https://t.co/UFHx4B3fzx for more information.— ProvoSchoolDistrict (@ProvoSchoolDist) February 3, 2020
The National Weather Service released a winter storm warning for much of Utah in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday.
Heavy snowfall is predicted over the 24-hour period, with snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches across the state and up to 12 inches on the benches.
Winds are also expected to reach 50 mph in some areas.
Monday morning and evening commuters are expected to experience difficulty traveling with hazardous conditions involving blowing snow and poor visibility.
Naturally, drivers are asked to stay off the roads during stormy weather if possible. If travel is necessary, drive with caution, plan for extra travel time, and keep a flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The National Weather Service predicts the winter storm will affect several areas in the state, including Cache Valley, Northern and Southern Wasatch Fronts, Great Salt Lake area and mountain areas.
This story will be updated throughout the morning.