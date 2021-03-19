When news of a COVID-19 vaccination site in American Fork broke, the expected opening timeline was in the middle of March. The vaccination site ended up opening on March 8, ahead of schedule, to serve the northern part of Utah County.
The site has done just that, making it easier for some to get to their appointments.
“Especially thinking about Saratoga Springs or Eagle Mountain, Provo is far for them, let alone Spanish Fork," said Danielle Chapman, the American Fork vaccination site communications specialist. "This is a way easier access for them to grasp that, making sure people don’t have to drive. If they have to take an hour off of work to get their shot, they can come and it’s a lot closer for them."
When you first arrive at the site, it has a haunted house feel to it. You walk down a long corridor and instead of popping out to a room of ghouls and haunts, people are greeted by friendly volunteers and members of the National Guard.
People are then brought from the registration room, into the adjoining room where vaccinations are done, and then into the following room where people wait for the required 15 or 30 minutes.
The site is currently handling about 1,600 to 1,700 vaccinations a day, but it is geared up for up to 2,000 vaccinations per day and is similar in size to the Spanish Fork vaccination site.
Chapman also was complimentary of the public works department, which was reportedly pulling 20-hour days to get the building ready to go as soon as possible. This helped the site open ahead of the projected opening date.
“It’s really nice," Chapman said of having multiple partners involved in the site. "We need to have a big area to do this in, but to have so many people ready and willing, I think so often we hear about the bad and confusion but people in Utah County are so helpful and kind. We really want the best for everyone, and that’s what has really brought this out. It’s nice being here at the vaccine clinic because you get people who are excited, happy and relieved. That’s what kind of happened when they donated this area for us.”
Chapman added that without the community volunteers and National Guard members involved, the vaccination would not be possible. It's a show of the community stepping up to help out where needed, according to Chapman.
The energy in the building could be easily felt, with many people eager to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Chapman said this was shown when the 70-and-older age group came in and it continued through every group that followed.
It's something that the health department is happy to see. The desire is for the urgency to get the vaccine to stay high because the quicker people are vaccinated, the quicker the county can get back to normal and stay safe.
“When COVID first started it seemed like things were getting progressively worse," Chapman said. "Now it feels like things are getting progressively more hopeful as we learn more about how this vaccine can protect us and others. As more research comes out, it feels like it’s unpeeling what was pasted down. It’s been really cool.”
The health department is getting progressively more hopeful while not letting off the gas, but there is hope now that the COVID-19 pandemic will not last forever.
“We’re so excited, but with that excitement comes, we know what we’re supposed to be doing and keep doing it," Chapman said. "Wear your mask, stay home if you’re sick, and keep 6 feet of distance when at the store. We’ve been doing it for a year, you know what to do, so keep doing it. That’s how we can ultimately be free from this virus."
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine or to find available appointments for the inoculation, visit the Utah County Health Department website at health.utahcounty.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.