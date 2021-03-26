On Wednesday evening, officers were dispatched to a Little Caesars in Orem after a man reportedly stole pizzas and breadsticks, threatened to kill someone, and then led police on a high-speed pursuit through Orem.
The incident started when 30-year-old Richard Pratt Heilbut, of Orem, entered the Little Caesars pizza at 74 S. State St. in Orem. Heilbut was reportedly waiting for his order at the location when the store was busy.
With a line out the door, according to the probable cause statement, Heilbut then reportedly walked behind the counter, grabbed two pepperoni pizzas and two orders of breadsticks before leaving and saying, "I'm helping myself."
When approached by the manager of the store, Heilbut allegedly began screaming at her before she fled to the restroom to call 911.
After the call to 911 was made, another female went outside to confront Heilbut. She reportedly asked if he paid for the items and he began cursing at her, allegedly adding that he would slit her throat.
When the female mentioned getting the police involved, Heilbut reportedly began screaming at other customers in the parking lot before he fled the scene.
The owner of the car Heilbut was reportedly driving is his father, who contacted officers about not being safe in his home due to his son suffering from mental illnesses.
Before stealing the items from Little Caesars, Heilbut's father reported to police that he was speeding and doing donuts in the neighborhood. He allegedly stated that he is scared of his son, adding that he does not want his son coming back to the house.
At approximately 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, after the reported robbery at Little Caesars, Heilbut was located in the vehicle traveling an estimated 35 miles per hour in an area where the speed limit is 25 miles per hour.
Heilbut then reportedly led officers southbound on State Street, allegedly exceeding 70 miles per hour, before turning into the University Mall parking lot.
The officer then initiated their traffic lights, according to the probable cause statement, as Heilbut reportedly continued to drive at speeds of about 50 miles per hour in the parking lot.
In an attempt to flee officers, Heilbut then reportedly jumped a curb and went westbound toward State Street at a high rate of speed. The officer reported reaching 64 miles per hour to catch up, but later turned his sirens off and stopped pursuing due to the threat being posed to the public.
After the officer's sirens were turned off, Heilbut allegedly began driving in a circle in the middle of State Street and at one point almost hit the officer's vehicle. Heilbut then reportedly continued north on State Street, weaving through traffic without using his blinker, driving onto the shoulder to pass vehicles, and eventually drove out of the officer's sight.
Shortly after this, another officer reportedly saw the vehicle but the chase was called off due to safety concerns.
At approximately 2:19 in the morning on Thursday, Heilbut was located again and an officer allegedly initiated his emergency lights. The vehicle continued past him and reportedly fled through a subdivision, ran stop signs, ran red lights, and drove with no regard for public safety.
The high-speed pursuit continued for approximately five minutes, according to the probable cause statement, until Heilbut reportedly turned his car around in the middle of the 200 West and University Parkway intersection.
Using the patrol vehicle, an officer then allegedly ran into the front of the car to stop the car from fleeing. Heilbut was then taken into custody.
A search of the car by officers allegedly found a clear plastic bag with a small amount of methamphetamine, as well as a glass pipe with burn marks and white residue.
Heilbut then reportedly consented to a drug test, telling police he wanted to prove he was not on any substances. A forensic nurse on scene tested a urine sample, which came back positive for amphetamines, opiates and methamphetamine.
He was charged with two counts of fleeing, three counts of reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, threats of violence, commercial obstruction, and second-degree robbery.
Heilbut was booked into the Utah County Jail with a request to be held without bail.