The search continues for two Utah County teens who went swimming in Utah Lake on Wednesday afternoon.
Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams began the rescue operation to find 18-year-old Priscilla Bienkowski and 17-year-old Sophia Hernandez on Wednesday evening in the midst of a wind storm.
The two traveled to the Knolls along the shore of Utah Lake off of State Road 68, Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. When the girls did not contact their parents for some time, the mother of one of the girls called her daughter.
A man fishing on the side of Utah Lake heard a phone ringing and looked to the ground where he saw one of the girl’s cellphones. When he answered the mother’s call, the mother became concerned and contacted authorities, Cannon said.
When Utah County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on scene, they found a number of the girls’ personal items, including the cellphone, on shore. The car they used to drive to the lake was also discovered, but the girls were nowhere to be found.
Cannon said a tube was located in the reeds near the location of the girls’ personal items, and a second tube was later discovered 3.3 miles south from the first one.
While search and rescue continued to look for the two girls during the heavy windstorm, other teams were dispatched to a more northern location on Utah Lake where kayakers were trapped on the lake due to the dangerous wind and waves.
Crews returned to the lake Thursday morning to continue rescue efforts. At that time, water temperatures had reached 57 degrees Fahrenheit, and although the wind had calmed quite a bit, Cannon said the water was still choppy.
The human body loses body heat 24 times faster in water than on land, Cannon said, and with the low water temperatures, there is cause for concern.
Nine search and rescue team members were searching the water on wave runners as of Thursday morning. The Utah State Parks also joined the search with its own boat, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue is on scene with its boat, and fire crews are searching the shore for the two girls. Utah State Parks also has deployed a boat with side scan sonar. Waves and wind have so far prevented teams from being able to use it.
Authorities are still classifying the effort as a rescue operation as of Thursday morning.
“There is grave concern for their well-being because of the conditions,” Cannon said.
Cannon said there is no indication that the two girls were wearing life jackets at the time of their disappearance.