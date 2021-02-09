The Utah County Health Department released close to 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Monday before the weekend, but those appointment slots did not fill up as fast as they previously had.
The extra slots opening up came by way of a push to have a big day on Monday at the new Spanish Fork vaccination facility, according to Utah County Health Department Public Information Officer Aislynn Tolman-Hill
During the height of the 70-and-older population seeking to be vaccinated, slots for appointments were filling up in minutes with tens of thousands of people on the site at one time.
“We’re starting to see a slower demand of people wanting those appointments in the 70-and-over group and from our normal outreach methods of the text notifications, putting it out on social media and putting it out on the website," Tolman-Hill said. "We monitored it over the weekend, kept posting on social about it, and it was kind of filling but not as quickly as we would like. We did end up with about 200 unused appointment slots on Monday.”
While the appointments were not filled, the 200 vaccines did not go to waste as the doses were reallocated to the other Utah County vaccination site in Provo for use throughout the week.
This drop in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine offers an opportunity for those 70 and older to be inoculated if they haven't already.
Something else that comes with the drop in demand is the want to outreach more in the community. Tolman-Hill said the health department hopes to get the word out to those who may not be sitting by their computers or phones, to give the chance to those who have not yet received the vaccine.
“We’re also trying to get the message out to everyone, the whole population, that if you have friends, loved ones or a neighbor in that 70-and-over population, check in on them," Tolman-Hill said. "Ask if they have had the vaccine, if they want the vaccine, are they aware of how to sign up, do they need help signing up?”
This process of scheduling an appointment may not be the easiest for some in the over-70 range, but it may be easier for others they know. People can make a phone call or sign up online for someone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as long as they are over 70 years old.
This trend, from a crazy high demand to slowing demand, is something that is expected to happen again in the coming phases as the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine expands.
Come March 1, when the next phase of individuals over 65 or those with certain preexisting health conditions receive eligibility, Tolman-Hill expects the demand to skyrocket.
This is all a part of the learning process for the county health department as it tries to improve patient experience, overall speed and more at the vaccination sites.
Improvements have been made to allow people to schedule a date for their second dose of the vaccine on the same day they receive their first dose and the hope is to reduce frustration and lessen the amount of time people spend in vaccination sites.
Tolman-Hill knows this is only the tip of the iceberg of those who need to be vaccinated, with the number continuing to increase as time moves on.
As for those in the 70-and-older age range who have not been inoculated yet, Tolman-Hill said this may be the best time to try and get an appointment.
“This is only the second time where we have released appointments and seen this happen," Tolman-Hill said. "It does lead me to believe that this is somewhat of a trend, at least through our typical outreach methods. We just put it on our site, we do the text notifications, those methods where people are actively looking for that information, we’ve reached those people. Now we need to actively seek out those other individuals over 70. It really is a very good time for those over 70 to sign up, a very good time for them."
For those looking to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine or how to sign up for an appointment, visit the health department website at health.utahcounty.gov or sign up for notifications on open appointments by texting UCHEALTH to 888777.