As of Monday morning, the Bennion Creek Fire grew to approximately 700 acres with 0% containment.
Fire crews responded to the fire on Friday, which started west of Soldier Summit in Utah County. The fire led to the evacuation of a nearby Boy Scout camp and was determined to have started due to natural causes, according to reports.
On Twitter, Utah Fire Information estimated that the fire was approximately 30 to 50 acres in size on Friday, adding that it was burning in a very remote area with rugged terrain.
A U.S. Forest Service Facebook post mentioned that about 100 people were evacuated and no structures were threatened as of Friday night.
Due to the terrain, firefighters were not able to access the fire on foot and red flag conditions in the area over the weekend continued to make containment efforts challenging for fire crews.
In a tweet on Saturday, Utah Fire Information gave an update on the fire and listed the approximate size of the Bennion Creek Fire at 350 acres with 0% containment.
According to the tweet, the fire is burning through sagebrush, mountain mahogany, and pinyon-juniper.
Crews and aircrafts worked on the fire Sunday, but the steep terrain and dry conditions led to limited access for fire crews on the ground.
With a red flag warning continuing through Tuesday evening, the Bennion Creek Fire is being pushed by high winds and dry conditions in the area.
For the safety of firefighters and the public, people are asked to avoid the area.