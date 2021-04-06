Almost a week after allegedly causing a six-car crash with injuries on I-15 in Lehi, a man has been booked into the Utah County Jail on charges that include disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and assault against a peace officer.
Law enforcement officers were dispatched at approximately 11:15 a.m. on March 31 to the area near mile marker 284, the Thanksgiving Point and SR 92 exit, after reports of a man on the freeway with a knife.
29-year-old Edwin Cordova, who was identified as transient in a prior arrest, was allegedly waving the knife at vehicles, leading to a six-car crash with injuries.
After the crash, Cordova then reportedly ran northbound on I-15 toward the SR 140 exit.
Officers made contact with Cordova on Frontage Road, just north of the flight park, where he was allegedly waving the knife and telling officers to shoot and kill him.
He continued, reportedly telling officers that he would throw a knife at them. Following commands from law enforcement to drop the knife, Cordova ran for officers and was pursued.
Cordova then reportedly started running toward vehicles that were occupied on Frontage Road, forcing traffic to be stopped. A K-9 officer was in the area and deployed his dog, which then bit and latched onto Cordova's right arm in the street.
Officers forced Cordova's arm against a concrete barrier until he dropped the knife and he was then tackled to the ground and arrested.
Cordova also allegedly refused to identify himself when asked by the officer.
On Monday, Cordova was booked into the Utah County Jail on four counts of disorderly conduct, three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of failing to disclose his identity, impeding or blocking a freeway as a pedestrian, interference with an arresting officer, failing to stop at the command of law enforcement, and assault against a peace officer.