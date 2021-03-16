After searching for a missing Saratoga Springs man on Monday night and Tuesday near the mouth of American Fork Canyon, the Utah County Sheriff's Office located a body believed to be 28-year-old Robert "Bobby" Healey of Saratoga Springs.
Healey was last seen on Sunday morning and was known to be an avid hiker. His car was then located at the mouth of American Fork Canyon where search and rescue crews began searching for him.
On Tuesday afternoon, a body was located near the base of a slope with significant trauma.
“He was found at about 7,200 feet of elevation, about 2,000 feet higher than the parking lot where his car was found," Utah County Sheriff's Office PIO Sergeant Spencer Cannon said. "There is a cliff bend right there that was very steep, almost vertical, and there was a slope below the base of that cliff. It looked like he had probably fallen somewhere near, or at the top of that cliff and then rolled down the slope a short distance. He sustained significant trauma over large parts of his body.”
Cannon said that the body is believed to be Healey's but an autopsy will be done on Wednesday morning to confirm.
Healey's family attempted to make contact with him on Monday morning and then became concerned. After looking in areas where they thought he would go hiking, his car was located in the parking lot just outside of the mouth of American Fork Canyon.
Search and rescue crews searched for about five hours on Monday night and continued to search on Tuesday. The Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter was able to locate the body after about 45 minutes in the air.
According to Cannon, Healey liked to go on aggressive hikes where he would not take much with him other than some water and food. Hikes similar to this were common for him and he had even brought it up to one of his co-workers recently, saying they should hike together in American Fork Canyon sometime.
“We don’t know what caused him to fall, no indication that it was anything other than an accident, but in the area where he was climbing there is not much margin for error," Cannon said. "To be in that area it would not take much of a misstep to have this kind of an outcome.”
Cannon added that if it would not have been for the DPS helicopter, search and rescue crews may have continued searching into Wednesday morning due to where the body was found.
As for preparedness with hiking, Cannon said that hikers should make sure to have the necessary equipment, water, food and possibly even a change of clothing. If a hiker were to need aid, these items would be impactful while waiting for help to arrive.