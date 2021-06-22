The Bennion Creek and Bear fires have now reached 80% and 93% containment, respectively, according to inciweb.nwcg.gov.
In an update posted Tuesday morning, the Bennion Creek Fire, burning near Soldier Summit, had burned 8,313 acres since it ignited June 4. The containment lines on the fire have been successfully tested by strong winds but the possibility remains that another fire may rapidly grow if started.
When looking into the weather moving forward, critical conditions with gusty winds remained on Tuesday morning but some cloud cover and cooler temperatures are expected later in the week.
A similar update on the Bear Fire, which began June 8, showed 12,710 acres have burned as of Tuesday morning. Work to repair damage done by the fire, along with suppression efforts, is approximately halfway complete, with work continuing until the area is safe for firefighters and the public.
Winds have successfully tested the established fire lines, and smoke within containment lines is expected to be visible in the upcoming days.
Crews are currently mopping up the fire along with the suppression repairs.
Weather in the fire area is expected to be similar to the Bennion Creek fire, with temperatures and cloud cover coming into the area later in the week. Dry thunderstorms are a possibility on Wednesday and Thursday.
Both fires are estimated to be fully contained by June 30.