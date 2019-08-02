We're all familiar with the scene of Dory being clocked in the nose by the scuba gear in "Finding Nemo," which then sends Bruce the Great White Shark into a feeding frenzy, abandoning his previous ideology of "fish are friends, not food."

But does a single drop of blood actually send sharks into a frenzy? If you're surfing in shark-infested water with a scrape on your foot, are you fish food?

Mark Rober, a Brigham Young University graduate who's become famous on YouTube for his feats of engineering — like making a pool of Jell-O — traveled to the Bahamas to test if blood would attract a swarm of sharks.

In the video below, Rober pumps several different fluids, including cow blood, human urine and even his own blood into shark-infested waters. The cow blood is definitely an attractant, but what about his own blood?

You can watch the full video, which has gained more than 26 million views, here.

