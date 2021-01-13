UpStaged Entertainment’s a cappella competition had a new look in 2020-21 as the event went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the change and lack of in-person performances, over 5,000 colleges entered into the competition with that number being narrowed down to a 64-team, March Madness-style bracket.
BYU's Vocal point made it through to the "Closing Quartet," and the final four to face off against Vanderbilt University’s Melodores.
The Melodores are the only collegiate a cappella group to win NBC's "The Sing Off," and the group entered an Ariana Grande medley of two hit songs, "No Tears Left to Cry," and "Thank You, Next."
Vocal Point, the most watched collegiate a cappella group in the world, entered a rendition of "Circle of Life," from the classic Disney movie, "The Lion King."
The judges that decided the winner between the two teams voted 2-1 in favor of the Melodores. One of the judges cited intricacy and risk-taking when siding with Vanderbilt while another judge said that he had an expectation for "Circle of Life," and Vocal Point outdid it.
Earlier in the competition during the round of 16, Vocal Point competed against UVU's VoiceLine.
The decision, made based on fan voting, was razor thin with Vocal Point moving on after getting 52.5% of the votes.
While the competition was tight, BYU's large online following and fanbase helped push Vocal Point through to the round of eight.
“We have a pretty good YouTube following, which makes it nice because we can use our videos and YouTube subscribers to get the word out,” Vocal Point member Josh Dalley said in a previous interview with the Daily Herald. “We thought it was going to be easier than it was against UVU because they are a lot newer than us but that made it more surprising with how well they were able to do. Maybe at first we thought we had this in the bag, and then we checked back with a couple days left in voting and it was neck and neck.”
After beating UVU, Vocal Point went on to defeat UCLA's Scattertones to earn a trip to the final four before ultimately falling to Vanderbilt.
