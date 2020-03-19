The novel coronavirus has led to the postponement or cancellation of many community gatherings and entertainment events in the local area.
This change is presenting an opportunity for bettering the special products the Daily Herald offers to better serve our readers. Ticket, long known as a weekly offering, will be going on hiatus for a short period to accommodate some of the drastic changes we’re experiencing in the community as a result of COVID-19. That does not, however, mean the product is being eliminated.
The Daily Herald is anticipating at this time that the next issue of Ticket will be available April 30. It will reappear as a visually attractive monthly product in magazine form.
Ticket will continue to feature profiles of artists and entertainers, preview community events, and give insight into the performances that make the entertainment world in this area a wonderful attraction.
Some of the features, profiles and entertainment content that readers have come to expect from Ticket will still be available on our website http://Heraldextra.com/Ticket in the interim.
Daily Herald appreciates our readers and their patience while we adapt our entertainment coverage to meet the needs of a changing situation. We look forward to revamping Ticket and reintroducing it to our readership in April.