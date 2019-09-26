New estimates from the U.S. Census bureau show that Utah County residents saw significant increases in housing costs, as well as incomes in 2018.
The 2018 one-year American Community Survey estimates were released by the Census Bureau on Thursday, outlining a wide variety of statistics for communities across the United States based on data collected from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2018. The survey analyzes information about the population of communities including age, internet access, education, birthplace, households and families and poverty and income rates, among other info.
Thursday’s release was a partial release, with data only for states, counties and municipalities larger than larger than 65,000 people. The numbers also record only single-year data as opposed to five-year averages that are also released each year.
The Census Bureau states that the total population of Utah County in 2018 was 622,213, an increase of 10.9% over the past five years.
Housing
The data released Thursday put the median home value in Utah County in 2018 at $332,900, an increase from $297,900 in the agency’s 2017 survey.
Five years ago, the 2014 median home value was $238,800, meaning that in the past five years, the median home value in the county has increased by 39.41%.
In Utah, the median home value in 2018 was $303,300, and nationwide, the median home value was $229,700.
Over the past five years, according to the American Community Survey’s one-year reports, while Utah County has seen a 39.41% increase in median home values, statewide, the increase has only been 35.89%, and nationally, the increase was 26.76%.
Renters are also seeing housing cost increases. The new data puts median gross rent costs in Utah County in 2018 at $1,058, an increase from the 2017 rate of $1,015.
Five years ago, renters in 2014 paid a median gross rent rate of $884, meaning renters are paying 19.68% higher rates than five years ago.
Statewide, over the past five years, rental rates have increased 19.9% and nationally, the rates have increased 13.27%.
Despite the fact that home prices are increasing at a higher rate than rental rates in Utah County, the data also shows that a higher percentage of the population is moving toward home ownership and away from renting.
In 2018, 69.3% of housing units were owner-occupied, while 30.7% were occupied by renters. In 2014, 67.1% of housing units were owner-occupied and 32.9% were owner occupied.
Incomes
The median household income in 2018 for Utah County households was $75,349, according to the new data. In 2017, that number was $70,417.
Five years ago, median household incomes were at $60,944, according to the Census Bureau’s 2014 survey, meaning incomes have gone up 23.63% over the past five years.
Statewide, median household incomes have gone up 17.22% and nationally, it has risen 15.8% over the past five years.
In 2018, the data shows that 9.4% of Utah County residents lived below the poverty level, down 12.6% from 2014.
Other data
The American Community Survey records a wide variety of data from demographics of a community to commute times and languages spoken. Here are some interesting facts from the 2018 data for Utah County:
- The median age in Utah County is 24.9 years old.
- 7% of the population of Utah County was born outside of the United States.
- The percentage of Utah County residents who are veterans is 3.4%.
- 8.2% of Utah County residents have a disability.
- 14.9% of Utah County residents speak a language other than English at home.
- 89.8% of Utah County residents have a broadband internet subscription.
The U.S. Census Bureau will release the larger five-year 2018 estimates from the American Community Survey on Dec. 19, 2019.