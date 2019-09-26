Spring Creek Park master plan 05
Homes stand near undeveloped land in Highland on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

New estimates from the U.S. Census bureau show that Utah County residents saw significant increases in housing costs, as well as incomes in 2018.

The 2018 one-year American Community Survey estimates were released by the Census Bureau on Thursday, outlining a wide variety of statistics for communities across the United States based on data collected from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2018. The survey analyzes information about the population of communities including age, internet access, education, birthplace, households and families and poverty and income rates, among other info.

Thursday’s release was a partial release, with data only for states, counties and municipalities larger than larger than 65,000 people. The numbers also record only single-year data as opposed to five-year averages that are also released each year.

The Census Bureau states that the total population of Utah County in 2018 was 622,213, an increase of 10.9% over the past five years.

Housing

The data released Thursday put the median home value in Utah County in 2018 at $332,900, an increase from $297,900 in the agency’s 2017 survey.

Five years ago, the 2014 median home value was $238,800, meaning that in the past five years, the median home value in the county has increased by 39.41%.

In Utah, the median home value in 2018 was $303,300, and nationwide, the median home value was $229,700.

Over the past five years, according to the American Community Survey’s one-year reports, while Utah County has seen a 39.41% increase in median home values, statewide, the increase has only been 35.89%, and nationally, the increase was 26.76%.

Renters are also seeing housing cost increases. The new data puts median gross rent costs in Utah County in 2018 at $1,058, an increase from the 2017 rate of $1,015.

Five years ago, renters in 2014 paid a median gross rent rate of $884, meaning renters are paying 19.68% higher rates than five years ago.

Statewide, over the past five years, rental rates have increased 19.9% and nationally, the rates have increased 13.27%.

Despite the fact that home prices are increasing at a higher rate than rental rates in Utah County, the data also shows that a higher percentage of the population is moving toward home ownership and away from renting.

In 2018, 69.3% of housing units were owner-occupied, while 30.7% were occupied by renters. In 2014, 67.1% of housing units were owner-occupied and 32.9% were owner occupied.

Incomes

The median household income in 2018 for Utah County households was $75,349, according to the new data. In 2017, that number was $70,417.

Five years ago, median household incomes were at $60,944, according to the Census Bureau’s 2014 survey, meaning incomes have gone up 23.63% over the past five years.

Statewide, median household incomes have gone up 17.22% and nationally, it has risen 15.8% over the past five years.

In 2018, the data shows that 9.4% of Utah County residents lived below the poverty level, down 12.6% from 2014.

Other data

The American Community Survey records a wide variety of data from demographics of a community to commute times and languages spoken. Here are some interesting facts from the 2018 data for Utah County:

  • The median age in Utah County is 24.9 years old.
  • 7% of the population of Utah County was born outside of the United States.
  • The percentage of Utah County residents who are veterans is 3.4%.
  • 8.2% of Utah County residents have a disability.
  • 14.9% of Utah County residents speak a language other than English at home.
  • 89.8% of Utah County residents have a broadband internet subscription.

The U.S. Census Bureau will release the larger five-year 2018 estimates from the American Community Survey on Dec. 19, 2019. 

