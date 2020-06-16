While state officials battle an orchard fire Monday, another human-caused fire has been reported.
According to Utah Fire Info — a collaborative effort between the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the National System of Public Lands, the U.S. Forest Service, the National Park Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the U.S. Department of Interior Affairs — the Orchard Fire, which began Monday, has grown to about 246 acres on the coast of Utah Lake.
The other, smaller fire, called the Lincoln Fire and burning in the area of Lincoln Beach, is estimated to also have begun Monday and was recorded to be at 5 acres as of Tuesday.
Investigators discovered the Lincoln Fire was caused by an exploding target, which ignited dry vegetation in the surrounding area. The cause of the Orchard Fire is still under investigation.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Orchard Fire is 50% contained.